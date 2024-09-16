Government, private think tanks hype right-wing threat, ignore left-wing violence: experts

Researchers in government and taxpayer-assisted private think tanks have hyped the threat of "far-right extremists" while failing to acknowledge growing threats of left-wing violence, critics say, pointing to the two assassination attempts against former President Trump to demonstrate the danger posed by some on the left.

"I think it goes without saying that violence of any kind is intolerable," legal fellow at Heritage Foundation Zach Smith told Fox News Digital. "It shouldn't be tolerated in our country. And while I appreciate some of the left have paid lip service to that ideal, they haven't followed through with their actions. They haven't followed through in terms of the resources and the willingness to confront the left-wing extremists that we've seen."

Regarding threats against Donald Trump and his associates, Smith said, "We've seen condemnations of violence on the left, that's good, and that's appropriate."

"And yet we still hear many on the left saying things like, ‘Donald Trump is a threat to democracy,’ that type of heated rhetoric," Smith said. "Unfortunately, I think it was foreseeable that it would lead to these types of actions against Donald Trump and potentially others who support him, which I think, very tragic. And so, if those on the left want to focus on something, I think certainly ratcheting down the rhetoric would be a good place to start."

While government organizations have categorized right-wing extremism as a major threat to the political landscape, the second alleged Trump gunman who pointed an assault rifle through a chain-link fence 500 yards away from where Trump was playing golf on Sunday – identified as Ryan Routh – backed Democrat candidates and echoed anti-Trump rhetoric on his social media accounts, saying "Democracy is on the ballot" and "we cannot lose."

"Look at what's happening with Antifa in many cities like Portland and Seattle, as you mentioned, the left-wing campus acts of violence, the intimidation of Jewish students that are intolerable, that you would hope would get louder condemnation," Smith said. "And so there certainly does appear to be this double standard that's playing out too often today."

The Justice Department's National Institute of Justice (NIJ), the Government Accountability Office (GAO), the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) have all published reports condemning right-wing violence and citing a rise in right-wing attacks in the last few years.

The NIJ reported this year that far-right extremists have committed more ideologically motivated homicides than far-left or radical Islamist groups since 1990.

"A recent threat assessment by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security concluded that domestic violent extremists are an acute threat and highlighted a probability that COVID-19 pandemic-related stressors, long-standing ideological grievances related to immigration, and narratives surrounding electoral fraud will continue to serve as a justification for violent actions," the report noted.

Hans A. von Spakovsky, senior legal fellow at Heritage Foundation, told Fox News Digital, "I'm just astonished that they would make that claim."

"It was radical left-wing movements headed by BLM and Antifa that were engaged in arson riots, violence in cities across America," he said. "I don't seem to recall any right-wing groups burning cities over the country, like they are, like they are talking about there."

"Any fear we should have today, it's of the extreme left-wing violence that we have seen over the past few years in cities all across the country and now in two assassination attempts on a major candidate of one of the two major political parties, running for president," von Spakovsky added.

Right-wing extremist terror incidents in the U.S. surged dramatically in recent years, rising from seven incidents in 2005-2007 to 40 in 2020-2022, according to a 2023 ADL report. According to CharityWatch.org, ADL receives a significant portion, up to 24%, of its "cash revenue," from "government sources."

"As a nonpartisan organization that fights antisemitism, extremism and all forms of hate, ADL tracks extremism from the far left to the far right," an ADL spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "Our vast resources and backgrounders provide information on individuals, groups and movements from across the ideological spectrum."

For its part, CSIS reported in 2020, "Based on a CSIS data set of terrorist incidents, the most significant threat likely comes from White supremacists, though anarchists and religious extremists inspired by the Islamic State and al Qaeda could present a potential threat as well."

In an email, a senior CSIS spokesperson said the organization has "built a data set of all terrorist attacks and plots" in the U.S. since 1994.

While it is a private nonprofit deriving most of its funding from donations and private sources, according to its website, CSIS also "receives funding from U.S. government entities" as well as "international ally and partner governments."

Between 2010 and 2021, the Department of Homeland Security also reported 231 domestic terrorism incidents, with 35% being racially- or ethnically-motivated, making them the deadliest, according to the GAO.

"Anti-government or anti-authority motivated violent extremism" was the second most common, according to the GAO, resulting in 15 deaths.