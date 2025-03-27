Expand / Collapse search
Illegal Immigrants

Gov. Youngkin says Biden turned US into a ‘sanctuary country’

Youngkin’s appearance comes after the arrest of a top MS-13 gang member who’d been in the US for more than a decade

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
Biden turned America into a 'sanctuary country,' says Gov. Youngkin Video

Biden turned America into a 'sanctuary country,' says Gov. Youngkin

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin discusses the arrest of a top alleged MS-13 gang member and his 'Veto Corleone' nickname on 'Hannity.'

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, joined Fox News’ "Hannity" to discuss President Donald Trump’s handling of illegal immigration as compared with his predecessor. 

Youngkin’s appearance comes after Henrry Josue Villatoro Santos, a top MS-13 gang member who’d been in the U.S. for over a decade, was arrested in Virginia

Santos was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant and was charged with illegal gun possession upon a search of his home. 

Youngkin was instrumental in assisting an interagency task force with the operation, including the FBI and the Department of Justice. 

AG BONDI DETAILS ARREST OF ALLEGED TOP MS-13 LEADER WHO REPORTEDLY JOINED THE VISCIOUS GANG IN MIDDLE SCHOOL

GLENN YOUNGKIN

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin answers questions from the media about his announcement to ban cell phones in K-12 schools in the state during an event at Hampton Roads Planning District on July 9, 2024, in Chesapeake, Virginia. (Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

In just a few weeks, the task force has arrested 28 MS-13 gang members, 19 Tren de Aragua gang members, and dozens of other members in trans-organized crime. 

henry josue villatoro santos

Alleged top leader of MS-13 was arrested in Virginia on Thursday, March 27, 2025. ((The Ingraham Angle))

Speaking to "Hannity," Youngkin chastised Biden for having "turned America into a sanctuary state." He then praised President Donald Trump’s leadership for having taken a tougher stance on illegal immigration. 

"Today, this collaboration between state police, our Department of Corrections, Homeland Security, the FBI, ICE, and lots of folks from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – we went to work and they brought down one of the top MS-13 operatives in America," Youngkin said. "And let me tell you, Virginia is safer." 

Trump and Youngkin smile for photo

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and and former President Donald Trump meet ahead of 2024 election.  (Trump campaign)

Youngkin said he did not have this level of cooperation between the state and federal government during the Biden administration. 

"I didn’t have it for three years. And as soon as President Trump showed up, we went to work," Youngkin said. "And we’re making America and Virginia safer." 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

