Gavin Newsom

Gov Newsom orders homeless encampments torn down across California: 'No more excuses'

Gov Gavin Newsom attributes the sudden shift in policy to a recent Supreme Court decision in Oregon

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Gov. Gavin Newsom is ordering California officials to dismantle homeless encampments across the state via an executive order.

Newsom announced the initiative on Thursday, with his office stating that the governor has ordered "state agencies and departments to adopt clear policies that urgently address homeless encampments while respecting the dignity and well-being of all Californians."

"This executive order directs state agencies to move urgently to address dangerous encampments while supporting and assisting the individuals living in them — and provides guidance for cities and counties to do the same," Newsom said in a statement.

HOMELESS PERSON ALLEGEDLY ABDUCTS 4-YEAR-OLD AT CALIFORNIA RESTAURANT AMID UPTICK OF CRIME

A homeless man in a clear plastic poncho stands next to a shopping cart

A homeless encampment is seen on the sidewalk on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. (Toby Canham for Fox News Digital)

"The state has been hard at work to address this crisis on our streets," he added. "There are simply no more excuses. It’s time for everyone to do their part."

The order is expected to affect tens of thousands of homeless Californians who have set up long-term encampments and occupied entire city blocks with open-air drug use.

The governor's office has emphasized that individuals living in targeted encampments will be notified ahead of time.

CA SCHOOL DISTRICT SUES NEWSOM OVER BILL BANNING SCHOOLS FROM NOTIFYING PARENTS OF CHILD'S GENDER IDENTITY

Gavin Newsom campaigns for Biden in Michigan

California Gov. Gavin Newsom campaigns for President Biden at a county Democratic Party event in South Haven, Michigan. (Chris duMond/Shutterstock)

The statement from Newsom's office said that the executive order "directs state agencies and departments to adopt humane and dignified policies to urgently address encampments on state property, including by taking necessary and deliberate steps to notify and support the people inhabiting the encampment prior to removal."

The governor claims that this initiative was spurred by the Supreme Court's decision in Grants Pass v. Johnson last month, which found laws restricting sleeping in public areas did not violate the Constitutional restriction against "cruel and unusual punishment."

Homeless encampments line the streets in Oakland, California

Homeless encampments line the streets in Oakland, California. (DWS for Fox News Digital)

The decision, which is expected to facilitate other anti-encampment policies in cities across the country, was made by a 6-to-3 vote along ideological lines.

Newsome had encouraged the Supreme Court to take up the case, claiming court decisions preventing the government from punishing vagrants occupying public spaces had created an "unsurmountable roadblock" to addressing the crisis.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

