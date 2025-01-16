Gov. Newsom joins handful of GOP governors raising flags to full height for Trump inauguration

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom will temporarily raise the American Flag at the state Capitol to full height on Inauguration Day next week, joining a handful of GOP governors and Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson in the decision.

Newsom's press office confirmed the decision to Fox News Digital on Wednesday night.

Following tradition, flags at the U.S. Capitol and state buildings across the country are flying at half-staff because of the death of former President Jimmy Carter on Dec. 29, 2024.

Flags temporarily raised to full height will return to half-staff on Jan. 21 for the remainder of the 30-day mourning period, which ends on Jan. 28 – eight days after President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn into office.

HONORING TRUMP: SPEAKER JOHNSON SAYS FLAGS TO FLY AT FULL-STAFF AT US CAPITOL BUILDING DURING PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION

As of Thursday morning, Newsom is the only Democratic governor to issue the directive, which comes as Southern California is ravaged by catastrophic wildfires.

Similar decisions were recently made by Idaho Gov. Brad Little, North Dakota Gov. Kelly Armstrong, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott – all of whom are Republicans.

House Speaker Johnson also ordered that flags at the U.S. Capitol fly at full-staff for Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20.

DESANTIS ORDERS FLAGS AT FULL-STAFF FOR TRUMP'S INAUGURATION DESPITE 30-DAY MOURNING PERIOD FOR JIMMY CARTER

Trump has criticized the potential for flags to be displayed at half-staff for his inauguration following Carter's death.

"The Democrats are all 'giddy' about our magnificent American Flag potentially being at 'half mast' during my Inauguration," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Jan. 3. "They think it’s so great, and are so happy about it because, in actuality, they don't love our Country, they only think about themselves."

"Look at what they’ve done to our once GREAT America over the past four years - It’s a total mess! In any event, because of the death of President Jimmy Carter, the Flag may, for the first time ever during an Inauguration of a future President, be at half mast," he continued. "Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it. Let’s see how it plays out. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Flags were flown at half-staff when former President Nixon was sworn-in for his second term in 1973 after Nixon ordered the flags to be lowered following the death of former President Truman.

Fox News Digital's Landon Mion contributed to this report.