IMMIGRATION
Published

Gov. Baker says Washington's 'inability' to fix immigration will cost Massachusetts $139 million

Influx of migrants 'unfortunately driven by the federal government’s inability to address our country’s immigration challenges'

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is asking state lawmakers to help ease the burden an influx of migrants has put on the state's shelter resources

"Massachusetts’ emergency shelter system provides support for thousands of families each year, but a recent uptick in new migrant arrivals, coupled with a strained housing market have led to a need for greater capacity across the system," Baker said in a Friday statement requesting $139 million in funding for emergency housing.

Baker's administration says the increase in the number of migrants in the state is "unfortunately driven by the federal government’s inability to address our country’s immigration challenges."

If passed, $73 million would fund the provisioning of more than 1,300 new temporary shelter units, $20 million would go toward setting up a temporary central intake center, and $37 million would help put children in local schools through the end of fiscal year 2024.

COAST GUARD SAYS FOUR DROWN NEAR FLORIDA KEYS AFTER BOAT CAPSIZES IN FAILED MIGRATION ATTEMPT

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker speaks at a forum during the opening of the Clinton Global Initiative on Sept. 19, 2022, in New York City.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker speaks at a forum during the opening of the Clinton Global Initiative on Sept. 19, 2022, in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The bill also re-files a $9.2 million request for the Registry of Motor Vehicles to implement the Work and Family Mobility Act. Baker's office says this will enable the RMV to hire more people to help address a higher demand for services.

MASSACHUSETTS GOV. CHARLIE BAKER PLEADS WITH BIDEN ADMINISTRATION FOR MORE HELP WITH MIGRANTS

Earlier in the month Baker requested additional assistance from the Biden administration to resettle asylum-seekers arriving in his state from countries like Afghanistan and Haiti.

Earlier in the month Baker requested additional assistance from the Biden administration to resettle asylum-seekers arriving in his state from countries like Afghanistan and Haiti. (Reuters/Erin Scott/File Photo)

Earlier in the month Baker requested additional assistance from the Biden administration to resettle asylum-seekers arriving in his state from countries like Afghanistan and Haiti. 

Brazilian migrants make their way around a gap in the border wall in Yuma, Arizona, after crossing over from Mexico, June 8, 2021.

Brazilian migrants make their way around a gap in the border wall in Yuma, Arizona, after crossing over from Mexico, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File)

"Massachusetts is proud to welcome individuals and families seeking asylum and refuge and is dedicated to helping families live with dignity, but additional federal support is required," Baker wrote. 

Fox News Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report. 

