GOP senator targets DC 'youth offender' law as Trump demands tougher sentences for violent teens

FIRST ON FOX: A Senate Republican wants to change Washington, D.C.’s criminal code to redefine what it means to be a "youth offender."

Sen. Jim Banks, R-Ind., introduced legislation that would tackle an element of crime in the District that President Donald Trump has fixated upon: young people between 18 and 24 years old receiving less stringent sentencing.

Under D.C. law, people in that age range are considered youth offenders and receive deferred sentencing for a variety of crimes as part of the city’s Youth Rehabilitation Act.

However, Banks’ bill, the DC Criminal Reforms to Immediately Make Everyone Safe Act, or DC CRIMES Act, would lower the age range definition to 18 years old, eliminate judicial discretion to allow judges to sentence youth offenders below mandatory minimums, prevent the D.C. government from changing mandatory minimums or sentence guidelines for any crime and requires that the D.C. attorney general collect and publish data on juvenile crime in the District.

"My bill backs President Trump’s mission to restore law and order in our nation’s capital by cracking down on violent crime and enforcing real consequences," Banks told Fox News Digital. "Make Washington, D.C., safe and great again!"

Fox News Digital reached out to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's office for comment.

Banks’ legislation, which is being carried in the House by Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., comes as Trump’s crime crackdown in D.C. enters its fourth week. Earlier this month, Trump federalized Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department and flooded the streets with federal agents and National Guard members.

Ahead of his push to rein in crime, Trump argued on his social media platform Truth Social that "local ‘youths’ and gang members, some only 14, 15, and 16 years old, are randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent Citizens, at the same time knowing that they will be almost immediately released."

"The Law in DC must be changed to prosecute these ‘minors’ as adults, and lock them up for a long time, starting at age 14," he said.

While Banks’ bill does not go that far, it does, in part, address Trump’s demand.

Crime data compiled by the District showed juvenile arrests were on a downward trend since 2019, but have risen in recent years. And this year, juvenile arrests tallied as recently as June have reached 1,128.

And since federalizing the local police force, there have been 1,699 arrests and 168 illegal guns seized, Attorney General Pam Bondi said on X on Tuesday. There were over 200 arrests made over Labor Day weekend.

"Our mission is making D.C. safe again," she said.