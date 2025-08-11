Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Donald Trump

Pirro calls out DC laws letting 'young punks' off the hook for violent crimes

Pirro vowed to change the laws to stop accommodating the so-called 'young punks' in DC

Breanne Deppisch By Breanne Deppisch Fox News
US Attorney for DC says 'weak' local laws letting 'young punks' off easy Video

US Attorney for DC says 'weak' local laws letting 'young punks' off easy

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro on Monday said the federal government needs to "go after" the District of Columbia city council for its "weak" laws on youth criminals.

Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., vowed to "change the laws" in D.C. to crack down on what she described as a surge of young people committing violent crimes in the nation’s capital — part of a broader effort President Donald Trump announced Monday that includes deploying hundreds of National Guard troops and temporarily seizing control of D.C. police. 

Speaking at a White House press briefing Monday, Pirro lamented the share of crime in D.C. she said is being committed by so-called "young punks" in the city, whom she said are often granted probation or other lenient sentences due to their age. 

"That changes today," Pirro vowed, flanked by President Trump and other Cabinet members. 

TRUMP IS THREATENING TO 'FEDERALIZE' DC WITH NATIONAL GUARD AND MORE. HERE'S HOW THAT COULD PLAY OUT 

President Trump holds press conference at the White House

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro delivers remarks during a press conference, with President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth at the White House, Aug. 11, 2025. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"I see too much violent crime being committed by young punks who think that they can get together in gangs and crews and beat the [heck] out of you or anyone else," Pirro said. "They don't care where they are."

"But they know that we can't touch them, because the laws are weak," she said. "I can’t touch you if you’re 14, 15, 16, 17 years old, and you have a gun." 

"We need to go after the DC Council and their absurd laws. We need to get rid of this concept of 'no cash bail,’" she said. "We need to recognize that the people who matter are the law-abiding citizens," Pirro added. "And it starts today."

FBI OUSTS FORMER ACTING DIRECTOR, AGENT INVOLVED IN J6 PROSECUTIONS, WITH MORE EXPECTED

Donald Trump speaks at a press conference

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Pirro's remarks came during a broader press conference during which Trump also vowed to deploy hundreds of D.C. National Guard troops into the nation's capital, in a bid to "reestablish law order and public safety" in D.C.

Trump vowed on Truth Social just one day earlier to evict homeless persons from that nation's capital. "The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY," Trump said on social media. 

Trump takes over Metro Police, mobilizes National Guard to tackle Washington crime Video

"We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital. The Criminals, you don’t have to move out. We’re going to put you in jail where you belong," he said on Truth Social.

Violent crime in Washington, D.C., is currently down to a 30-year low. 

Breanne Deppisch is a national politics reporter for Fox News Digital covering the Trump administration, with a focus on the Justice Department, FBI, and other national news. 

