Texas

Cause of death for Republican congressman's staffer determined

Regina Santos-Aviles served as regional district director for the congressman

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

A cause of death has been determined in the case of Regina Santos-Aviles, a staffer for Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas who died after an incident in which she caught fire at her home in September.

Santos-Aviles’ death was ruled a suicide by self-immolation, according to Texas Public Radio, citing the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

She was found critically burned in her backyard the night of Sept. 13 after emergency crews responded to reports of a disturbance around 9:30 p.m., the outlet reported.

Regina Santos Aviles and Tony Gonzales

Left: Regina Santos Aviles; Right: Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, is seen in the U.S. Capitol before the House voted to keep the government funded into March, on Jan. 18, 2024. (Left: Right: Regina Santos Aviles on Facebook; Right: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

STAFFER FOR HOUSE REPUBLICAN REP. TONY GONZALES DIES AFTER FIRE INCIDENT: 'WE ARE DEVASTATED BY THE LOSS'

Paramedics airlifted her to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, where she died early the next morning, Sept. 14.

Santos-Aviles had served as regional district director for the congressman, her LinkedIn profile indicates.

In an interview Thursday at The Texas Tribune Festival, Gonzales said he was not yet aware of the exact circumstances of her death.

Tony Gonzales

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, is seen outside the U.S. Capitol as the House voted to pass the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act on June 24, 2022. Gonzales asked that people remember Santos-Aviles for her dedication to her community. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

NEW UVALDE BODY CAMERA VIDEO CAPTURES PARENTS PLEADING WITH OFFICERS DURING 70-MINUTE DELAY

"I don’t know exactly what happened," Gonzales told KSAT.com. "No one’s contacted me; I haven’t contacted anyone."

"I’m waiting for a final report," he added. "I think that would make a lot of sense."

Gonzales asked that people remember Santos-Aviles for her dedication to her community.

"I would hope that everyone remembers her for her passion, for her job, her commitment to the community," he said.

He credited her with helping champion several initiatives, including school safety, a new mental health facility in Uvalde, and a community center in Natalia.

In a statement to Fox News Digital in September, Gonzales paid tribute to his former colleague.

Tony Gonzales

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, walks down the House steps after votes on Jan. 12, 2023. Gonzales said that he hopes everyone remembers Santos-Aviles for her passion and her commitment to the community. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"We are devastated by the loss of Regina Santos-Aviles, who was a valued member of our team and an extraordinary community leader," Gonzales said. "The contributions she made to her beloved Uvalde community and the surrounding area will never be forgotten."

Uvalde Police Chief Homer Delgado previously said there had been no sign of foul play.

Fox News' Alex Nitzberg contributed to this report. 

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.

