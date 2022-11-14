Arizona GOP Rep. Schweikert defeats Democratic challenger as Republicans inch closer to House majority

The Associated Press projects that Republican Rep. David Schweikert will win Arizona's 1st Congressional District, beating out his Democratic challenger Jevin Hodge by a narrow margin almost one week after Election Day.

Democrats eyed Arizona's 1st Congressional district as a critical pick-up opportunity as they fight to hold onto a slim House majority. The seat was listed on the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's "Red to Blue" program.

With 214 House seats now in Republican control and 204 with the Democrats, the House majority is still up for grabs with 16 seats left in play, though a Republican path to victory appears more plausible. The Republicans need just 5 more wins to secure a majority in the House.

Schweikert currently serves as the representative to Arizona's 6th district, but ran for election in Arizona's 1st district this election cycle due to redistricting.

Schweikert, a six-term congressman secured an endorsement from former President Donald Trump leading up to his primary.

Schweikert's Democratic challenger, Jevin Hodge, heads an Arizona nonprofit dedicated to child development.

The 28-year-old would have been the second-youngest Black congressman serving in the House of Representatives.

Schweikert's projected was announced just as The Associated Press projected that Republican Ciscomani won election to U.S. House in Arizona's 6th Congressional District.