House GOP re-election arm targets 11 potentially vulnerable Democrats over rising prices

EXCLUSIVE – The House Republican re-election committee is taking aim at 11 Democrats it considers vulnerable in the 2022 midterm elections with a new online ad blitz that spotlights the nationwide rise in inflation.

"Burgers, buns, propane, gas. This year your Fourth of July is more expensive because Democrats’ harmful economic policies are making everyday goods cost more," charges the narrator in a new spot by the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) that was shared first with Fox News.

The narrator urges viewers to call the Democratic member of Congress being targeted in the ad to tell them, "We can’t afford this."

Photos of President Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and progressive firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York appear on screen as the narrator says, "Democrats’ harmful economic policies."

The NRCC says they’re spending five-figures to run the digital ads starting on Wednesday, ahead of the long July Fourth holiday weekend.

The spots target Democratic Reps. Tom O’Halleran of Arizona (AZ-01), Josh Harder of California (CA-10), Ed Perlmutter of Colorado (CO-07), Carolyn Bourdeaux of Georgia (GA-07), Cindy Axne of Iowa (IA-03), Elissa Slotkin (MI-08) and Haley Stevens (MI-11) of Michigan, Peter DeFazio of Oregon (OR-04), Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania (PA-6), Vicente Gonzalez of Texas (TX-15), and Elaine Luria of Virginia (VA-02).

All of the lawmakers listed other than Perlmutter are on a large list of House Democrats the NRCC considers vulnerable in the 2022 midterms. Perlmutter is now coming under increased pressure from the House GOP reelection arm after an initial redistricting map in Colorado release earlier this month added a large swath of GOP-leaning Douglas county to his Denver area district.

Republicans have been ramping up attacks on Biden and congressional Democrats the past couple of months over the rise in fuel and food prices, hoping to connect with frustrated voters ahead of next year’s midterms.

NRCC chair Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota told Fox News that "voters will hold Democrats accountable for making everyday goods and services more expensive."

And Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, a leading House Republican, took to Twitter earlier this month to spotlight, "Average gas price: June 2020: $2.21 June 2021: $3.07"

White House press secretary Jen Psaki fired back a few hours later.

"You forgot to mention that gas prices are the same now as they were in June 2018. Or that this time last year unemployment was 11.1% -- today it’s 5.8%," Psaki wrote. "@POTUS agrees families shouldn’t pay more at the pump – that’s why he’s opposed to GOP proposals to raise the gas tax."

Most economists peg the collapse in fuel prices last year to a lack of demand amid the worldwide economic downturn sparked by the coronavirus pandemic, the worst pandemic to afflict the globe in a century. And many economists point to increased demand as the COVID crisis recedes for fueling the current rise in prices across the country.

House Republicans have history on their side as they aim to regain the majority The party that controls the White House, which is currently the Democrats, on average loses roughly 25 House seats in the midterm elections. And the once-in-a-decade redistricting process – pegged to the 2020 census - is expected to generally favor Republicans over Democrats.