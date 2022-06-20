GOP push resolution condemning pro-abortion 'domestic terrorist violence' against churches, religious orgs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, and several of his House Republican colleagues dropped a new resolution condemning the pro-abortion "domestic terrorist violence" against churches and pro-life religious organizations.

Babin led the resolution that hit the House floor on Thursday and lambasted the Justice Department (DOJ) over their prioritization of investigating parents via a teacher’s union letter comparing them to domestic terrorists instead of going after the "anarchists" attacking churches.

"The DOJ’s busy likening concerned parents to domestic terrorists instead of prosecuting pro-abortion anarchists who are, by the FBI’s very definition, engaging in domestic terrorism," Babin told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"We must enforce our laws and protect the organizations these extremists seek to destroy," he continued.

The resolution points to several instances when churches and pro-life religious organizations were targeted by pro-abortion extremists following the leaked draft Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.

It also points to the alleged attempted assassination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh by a 26-year-old, pro-abortion California man as well as the FBI’s definition of "domestic terrorism as ‘violent, criminal acts committed by individuals and/or groups to further ideological goals stemming from domestic influences, such as those of a political, religious, social, racial, or environmental nature.’"

The resolution writes the House denounces the acts against the churches, pro-life organizations and sitting Supreme Court justice, and encourages the FBI and DOJ "to appropriately investigate and prosecute domestic terrorists targeting religious organizations and pregnancy support groups."

It also calls on the National Security Council to update their June 2021 strategy to combat domestic terrorism "with provisions related to preventing domestic terrorism operations against religious organizations and pregnancy support groups."

Nearly two dozen of his House colleagues are joining Babin on the resolution, including several high-profile Republicans such as Reps. Dan Crenshaw of Texas, Brian Mast of Florida, and Lauren Boebert of Colorado.

Under the current Democrat-controlled House, it is unlikely the resolution will come up for a vote — especially as the Democratic party grapples with the progressive kraken attacking churches and abortion centers while continually posting up in front of Supreme Court justices’ homes in defiance of federal law prohibiting so.

Democrats in Congress are also likely less keen on bringing up anything that might irk progressive activists around the abortion debate, as evident by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s, D-Calif., refusal to condemn the attacks when pressed by reporters at her own press conference.

Pelosi was asked by reporters at her daily press conference on Thursday whether she believes the rhetoric coming from her party is what is driving the attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers and churches plaguing the country.

The speaker — a Catholic who was denied communion by the San Francisco archbishop for her abortion views — did not condemn the attacks, instead saying the politicization of the abortion issue "is uniquely American."

"Well, let me just say this: a woman has a right to choose. To live up to her responsibility is up to her, her doctor, her family, her husband, her significant other, and her God," the speaker said.

"This talk of politicizing all of this, I think, is something uniquely American and not right," she continued. "Other countries, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, have had legislative initiatives to expand a woman’s right to choose. Very Catholic countries."

"I’m a very Catholic person, and I believe in every woman’s right to make her own decisions," Pelosi added.

Additionally, the rhetoric coming from the Senate and West Wing has been criticized as fueling protests outside of Supreme Court justices’ homes following the abortion ruling leak — an act that is, again, illegal under federal law.