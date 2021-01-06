GOP politicians condemn violence at Capitol, call for an end to riots

A slew of Republican leaders condemned the rioting that took place on Capitol Hill Wednesday, urging those on site not to engage in violence.

"Violence and anarchy are unacceptable," conservative Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., tweeted. "We are a nation of laws. This needs to end now."

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., blasted the violence as "so un-American." He told Fox News' Bill Hemmer: "I condemn any of this violence. I could not be more disappointed in the way our country looks at this very moment. People are getting hurt."

"Those storming the Capitol need to stop NOW," said Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

"The Constitution protects peaceful protest, but violence—from Left or Right— is ALWAYS wrong. And those engaged in violence are hurting the cause they say they support."

The shocking scenes coming out of the Capitol showed shattered windows, people clashing with police officers, and a bloodied woman leaving the building. At least one person was reported shot.

Wednesday's riots came against the backdrop of planned demonstrations of Trump supporters protesting the handling of the 2020 election results. The storming of the Capitol took place after months of President Trump telling supporters that the election was stolen and Republicans raising red flags about apparent irregularities in ballot counts.

On Wednesday, Vice President Pence declined President Trump's request to overturn the election in the Senate, prompting the president to accuse him of cowardice.

"I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful," Trump tweeted. "No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!"

Some blamed his rhetoric for the violence, however, and suggested he should do more to end the rioting. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted Wednesday afternoon that the president had deployed the National Guard in response to the ongoing unrest.

Other GOP lawmakers similarly condemned the violence. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said: "Violence or rioting of any kind is unacceptable and the perpetrators must face the full weight of the law. The Capitol Police do an admirable job and I thank them for their hard work."

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., called the incident a "national embarrassment."

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz urged people to "remain peaceful!"