GOP lawmakers sound off on Biden admin directing teen mothers to abortion: ‘Shame on you, Mr. President'

FIRST ON FOX: Several Republican lawmakers sounded off on the Biden administration directing expectant teen mothers to abortion access online.

GOP lawmakers torched President Biden over his administration promoting AbortionFinder.org, a website that provides information to expecting mothers on where to get an abortion and how to circumvent parental notification laws where such laws exist.

House Republican Conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik of New York told Fox News Digital the "Biden administration should be ashamed for helping minors bypass their parents to abort an unborn child."

TEXAS ABORTION BAN TEMPORARILY BLOCKED BY JUDGE

"Once again, this administration is trying to undermine parents’ role in their children’s lives," Stefanik said. "I will continue to work to reject extreme policies that allow late-term abortions and use taxpayer dollars to fund these elective procedures."

Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., also blasted the Biden administration, calling the move "unbelievable."

"The White House advocating for underage loopholes in getting an abortion is beyond sickening," McClain said on Tuesday. "Shame on you, Mr. President."

Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, lambasted the Biden administration for referring expecting mothers "to a Planned Parenthood affiliated site."

"It's sad that this Administration is referring expecting mothers to a Planned Parenthood affiliated site that pushes abortions across state lines while failing to provide any support for the millions of women looking for help to bring their pregancy to fruition with an opportunity to be raised by a loving, caring family," Wenstrup, a member of the GOP Doctors Caucus, said.

Fellow Doctors Caucus member Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Texas, said the Biden administration's move "should be unthinkable."

"The executive branch should not be trying to undermine parents or the judicial branch," Burgess said. "If the judicial branch tried to pull this political stunt on the executive branch, this administration would be calling foul."

Senator Steve Daines, R-Mont., told Fox News Digital it "is absolutely outrageous that the Biden administration is encouraging minors to avoid talking to their parents about a dangerous, life-altering medical procedure that results in the death of their unborn child."

"This is as radical as it gets—and the fact that it’s coming from the White House tells you all you need to know about the Democrats’ intentions," Daines continued.

Last week, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued a press release encouraging expectant mothers looking for an abortion to go to the suggested website.

The White House followed suit on Tuesday, encouraging mothers to use the site.

AbortionFinder.org has a search engine where expectant mothers can enter the date of their last period as well as their zip code.

The information is used to provide tips to the expectant mothers as well as the locations of local abortion providers.

However, some of the tips for minor expectant mothers are designed to help them circumvent parental notification laws .

The information also comes days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a 6-3 decision. The Supreme Court’s ruling on Friday, which effectively ends the recognition of abortion as a constitutional right, comes after a leaked draft opinion last month signaled the Supreme Court would overturn Roe.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a Fox News Digital media inquiry.