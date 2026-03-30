GOP lawmaker draws line on Iran ground war as Pentagon weighs options

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., said the Iranian people will have to "grab the bull by the horns" amid their fight against the Iranian regime because U.S. lawmakers don't have "a will for ground conflict between America and Iran."

Burchett's comments came during an appearance on NewsNation on Sunday in response to exiled Iranian Prince Reza Pahlavi's speech at CPAC. Pahlavi urged American military leaders to "stay the course" and to continue to "pave the way for the Iranian people to finish the job" to ensure a free Iran.

"I don't think there's a will for a ground conflict between America and Iran," Burchett said. "I know a lot of Republicans don't support that, and I know all the Democrats won't support it."

IRAN VOWS ENEMIES WON'T ESCAPE WITHOUT A "LESSON" AMID WARNING OF ‘MAJOR WORLD WAR’ AND MORE TOP HEADLINES

Last Wednesday, Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., posted on X that she "walked out of a House Armed Services briefing on Iran."

"Let me repeat: I will not support troops on the ground in Iran, even more so after this briefing," Mace posted on X.

IRAN'S INTERNET BLACKOUT HIDING STRIKE DAMAGE AND SUPPRESSING DISSENT, ISRAELI OFFICIALS SAY

The United States is now more than a month into its war with Iran, and the Trump administration is deciding its next moves. The Pentagon has deployed 2,500 Marines and 2,500 to the Middle East, equating to 50,000 American troops in the region. This is roughly 10,000 more than usual.

The Washington Post reported that the Pentagon is drawing up plans for weeks of ground strikes in Iran, but the White House press secretary said in a statement to the outlet that it "does not mean the President has made a decision."

NewsNation host Anna Kooiman asked Burchett whether a Pentagon ground invasion would become a "red line" for some Republicans.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think it is, but I don't think we're there yet," Burchett said. "I don't think we're at the point. I think we need to encourage Middle East partners to engage if a land conflict does take place. I think there's a clear divide, though. You know, Iran, when this thing started, Israel was allowed to fly over Saudi airspace, which, to me, sent a very clear message to Iran. They're tired of this. The Middle East is tired of it."

Fox News Digital reached out to Burchett's office for comment.