GOP lawmaker calls trans Dem 'Mr. McBride,' abruptly ends hearing after ultimatum from another Dem

Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, abruptly adjourned a congressional hearing on Tuesday after Rep. Bill Keating, D-Mass., vehemently objected to Self recognizing Rep. Sarah McBride, D-Del., as "the representative from Delaware, Mr. McBride."

McBride, who identifies as a transgender woman, responded to Self — who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee's Europe Subcommittee — by saying, "Thank you Madam chair."

As McBride sought to continue speaking, ranking member Keating interrupted, asking Self, "could you repeat your introduction again please?"

"Ah, yes," Self replied, adding, "we have set the standard on the" House floor.

"What is that standard Mr. Chairman?" Keating questioned, before again asking Self to repeat what he had said when introducing McBride.

"I will," Self replied. "The representative from Delaware Mr. McBride," Self repeated.

"Mr. Chairman you are out of order," Keating declared. "Mr. Chairman, have you no decency?" he asked, going on to say "this is not decent."

Self said they would continue the hearing.

"You will not continue it with me unless you introduce a duly-elected representative the right way!" Keating declared.

In response to the ultimatum, Self announced, "This hearing is adjourned."

Last month Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., recognized McBride for a House floor speech by saying, "The chair recognizes the gentleman from Delaware, Mr. McBride, for five minutes."

In a tweet after the episode on Tuesday, Miller sided with Self, saying that Self "is right to state the biological reality that Tim ‘Sarah’ McBride is a man. Enough with the lies. As God ordained and President Trump declared, there are only TWO GENDERS: Male and Female!"

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said in a post on Tuesday, "You know what’s indecent? A mentally ill man pretending to be a woman. Biology. Science. The Left should try it some time(sic)."

McBride stated in a Tuesday post on X, "No matter how I'm treated by some colleagues, nothing diminishes my awe and gratitude at getting to represent Delaware in Congress. It is truly the honor and privilege of a lifetime. I simply want to serve and to try to make this world a better place."