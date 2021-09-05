Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado
Published
Last Update 52 mins ago

GOP’s Lauren Boebert placed in Democrat’s district in Colorado election-map proposal: reports

The state’s nonpartisan redistricting commission’s redrawing of congressional districts was prompted by the release of 2020 U.S. Census data

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A proposed redrawing of Colorado’s congressional districts places the residence of Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert within the district of a Democratic congressman, according to reports.

If the proposal is ultimately approved, it means Boebert would have to run in a more heavily Democratic district if she seeks reelection in 2022, FOX 31 of Denver reported.

Boebert, 34, was elected in November 2020 to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, but the newly proposed map places her home in the 2nd District, which is represented by U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse.

Neguse, 37, has been serving in Congress since 2019.  He was among the House Democrats who helped manage the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

JOHN FUND: WHY CALIFORNIA'S RECALL COULD DELIVER A SUCKER PUNCH TO BIDEN, NOT JUST NEWSOM

After the proposed redistricting map was released, Neguse immediately used the prospect of a run against Boebert as a chance to seek campaign donations.

"So, if the redistricting map released tonight holds," Neguse wrote on Twitter on Friday, "looks like I may be running for re-election against … Lauren Boebert."

Boebert did not appear to immediately address the proposed map in her social media comments.

The congresswoman has been a relentless critic of the Biden administration as well as a vocal advocate of Second Amendment gun ownership rights and other conservative issues.

The state’s nonpartisan redistricting commission’s redrawing of congressional districts was prompted by the release of 2020 U.S. Census data, the Denver Post reported. That data granted Colorado an eighth congressional seat starting in 2022, up from the seven it had had.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks in Washington, July 29, 2021. (Associated Press)

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks in Washington, July 29, 2021. (Associated Press)

Changes in the number of congressional seats allotted to states are determined by U.S. population shifts that are tracked by the Census.

Now that the state panel has issued a redistricting plan, it will hold a series of hearings during the next few weeks to debate the plan and collect suggestions for possible changes, the report said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The proposed map is drawn so that four existing Democratic-leaning districts would be likely to remain in Democratic control and three Republican-leaning districts would be likely to remain in GOP control, the Post reported.

The new eighth district, running north of Denver, from Adams County to Greeley, has been drawn to be a relative swing district, with Democratic voters outnumbering Republicans by only 1.9 percentage points in last year’s U.S. Senate election, according to the Post.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @DomCalicchioFOX

More from Politics