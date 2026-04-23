GOP infighting erupts over immigration bill that would shield millions from deportation

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House Republicans are sharply divided over a bipartisan immigration reform bill, with one GOP lawmaker calling on President Donald Trump to intervene.

For months, GOP lawmakers have fiercely debated the Dignity Act, whose Republican sponsor, Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., is pushing for the immigration proposal to be marked up in committee and receive a vote on the floor.

The Miami Republican has quickly run into opposition from a swath of conservatives in the GOP conference, who have ripped the proposal as "mass amnesty" and a wholesale rejection of the president’s immigration enforcement agenda.

"The DIGNIDAD Act … is a betrayal of the values that we ran on last election cycle," Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, told Fox News Digital in an interview, referring to the bill’s original Spanish name. "We ran on mass deportations. We said we're going to do that, so we should."

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But Salazar, whose heavily Latino district Trump narrowly won in 2024, is offering a starkly different approach.

"Now that the border is secured … what are we going to do with those people who do not have a criminal record and have contributed to the economy," Salazar said at a press conference on Wednesday. "The economy still needs them."

The immigration standoff highlights the fissures in the coalition that elected a Republican trifecta in 2024. The Miami Republican is one of Democrats’ top targets in November's midterm elections.

Salazar, who first introduced the legislation several years ago, said she has been in conversation with the White House, but did not specify whether she had talked directly with Trump.

"It's up to him, as an elected official, to determine when is the right timing," Salazar said of Trump. "When does he want to do this within his presidency?"

"No other president has the political guts to do this, Republicans or Democrats in the last 40 years," she added.

When reached for comment, a White House official told Fox News Digital the administration is happy to review legislation but is "focused on enforcing the current immigration laws and deporting the millions and millions of criminal illegal aliens that Joe Biden let in our country."

Salazar’s Dignity Act does not provide a pathway to citizenship, but it would make millions of migrants who came into the United States prior to Biden’s presidency eligible for work without fear of deportation.

The legislation would also increase funding for border security, require employers to use E-Verify to verify an individual's legal status and create a pathway for DACA recipients to obtain permanent residency, among other provisions.

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GOP supporters say the bill is attempting to appeal to the "mass middle" who want some legal protections for long-term migrants with no criminal records who are contributing to their communities — while also slamming the door shut on those who illegally entered the country beginning in 2021.

"I think, frankly, this is what America is looking for," Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., a Republican cosponsor of the bill, told Fox News Digital. "It covers a lot of concerns left and right.

"I think most people want some level of decency," Bacon added. "You've been here for a while, you’ve got a family, you're working, no criminal record."

Conservative Republicans aren’t buying it.

"It's just amnesty. That's all that is," Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., an immigration hawk, told Fox News Digital.

Gill said he remains vigorously opposed to the bill after meeting with Salazar for nearly an hour Wednesday to discuss the Dignity Act.

"This is one we're just diametrically opposed to in irreconcilable ways," the Texas Republican said, adding that he and Salazar agree on many other policy issues. "I do believe that it very clearly constitutes amnesty."

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Despite no clear path forward, Salazar has vowed to continue engaging skeptics about the immigration reform legislation.

She has also shot down the idea of using a discharge petition to team up with Democrats and force a vote on the House floor.

"I’m going to do it the hard way," Salazar told Fox News Digital.

"I am sure we're going to be able to get to a yes, and we're going to be able to solve immigration within the Trump administration," she added. "I have no doubt about that. Only God the Father knows the time. I'm just waiting."