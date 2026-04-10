WILL CHAMBERLAIN: 'Maryland Dad' is perfect example of why Rep Salazar's amnesty scam must fail

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Maria Salazar keeps insisting her DIGNIDAD Act isn’t amnesty; that it merely grants "dignity" to long-term illegal immigrants who play by the new rules she wrote. Mierda. Her bill is a backdoor path to citizenship for millions of people who broke our laws to get here. Congress should kill it outright, and every Republican co-sponsor should pull their name off it and apologize to their constituents.

To demonstrate how ridiculous her bill is, let’s apply it to the "Maryland Father," Kilmar Abrego Garcia. He’s the illegal alien from El Salvador who came here in 2011 when he was 16. Law enforcement has tied him to MS-13. His wife accused him of beating her. He was caught on a police bodycam ferrying other illegals up from Texas to Maryland. Yet under Salazar’s bill, he checks every box for the "Dreamer" track that leads straight to a green card and then citizenship. A future Democrat administration could just process the paperwork.

The bill treats him as eligible for citizenship because he entered as a minor 15 years ago. Never mind that he left and was removed—he gets an exception to the continuous-presence requirement. You would think that his ties to MS-13 would exclude him, and the bill does say that gang members are barred if they "voluntarily participated in offenses committed by a criminal street gang." But turn the page and Salazar’s bill quietly guts the rule: federal authorities would be explicitly forbidden from using state or federal gang databases to prove anyone is a gang member. Not allegations from the FBI’s gang files. Not state gang task force records. Nothing. They apparently would need a full criminal conviction for gang activity—which would already make the person inadmissible on ordinary felony grounds. It’s the kind of provision that makes you wonder if Maria Salazar thinks we’re all stupid.

Domestic violence? The bill doesn’t count mere allegations or even police reports. It requires a conviction, which in Abrego Garcia’s case doesn’t exist. And even then, Abrego Garcia could argue he was himself a victim of domestic violence, sexual assault, or trafficking and get a waiver. Human smuggling? The Secretary of Homeland Security could choose to waive that disqualification for "humanitarian purposes, family unity, or because the waiver is otherwise in the public interest." That’s a loophole the size of the van that Abrego Garcia used to traffic migrants.

DEM SENATORS DODGE CRUCIAL QUESTION ON ILLEGAL ALIEN ACCUSED OF KILLING CHICAGO COLLEGE STUDENT

All he would have to do on top of that is enroll in some "education program" that helps him get a GED or a technical credential. After meeting a work or education requirement for a few years, he would qualify for lawful permanent residence. From there, it’s smooth sailing to citizenship. Tell me again how this isn’t amnesty.

And Abrego Garcia’s case is just one example of how terrible the act would be; it’s even worse when you consider the scale. Salazar’s DIGNITY Program would give deferred action and work permits to millions more who’ve been here since late 2020, complete with a path to renewable "Dignity Status."

This is exactly the opposite of what voters demanded in 2024. Americans elected a Republican Congress and a president who promised mass deportations. Instead, some Republicans are inexplicably lining up behind a Florida congresswoman’s bill that would let wife-beating MS-13 associates stay and eventually vote. The co-sponsors, especially the ones in safe red districts who should know better, need to own this. Withdraw your support. Kill the bill. Do not let it come to the floor.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The rule of law isn’t optional. We already have a legal immigration system. People wait years, pay thousands, and follow the rules. Handing the same benefits to people who jumped the line, joined gangs, beat their spouses, or trafficked others is a middle finger to every American who obeys the law and every legal immigrant who did it the right way.

There is no fixing this bill. It needs to die. Every Republican co-sponsor should publicly withdraw support today. If they won’t, primary voters should vote them out in 2026. The American people did not send them to Washington to vote for amnesty. They should remember that.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM WILL CHAMBERLAIN