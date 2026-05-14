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National Security

US ramps nuclear weapons production to Cold War levels as China pursues ‘unprecedented’ buildup

Wright told senators seven major warhead programs are underway simultaneously to modernize the nuclear triad

Morgan Phillips By Morgan Phillips Fox News
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The U.S. is producing nuclear weapons at levels not seen since the Cold War, Energy Secretary Chris Wright told lawmakers Thursday, as officials warned of a rapidly expanding Chinese arsenal and growing nuclear threats from Iran.

"Today, NNSA is delivering more new nuclear weapons and plutonium pits than at any time since the Cold War," Wright said during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, describing what he called a broader U.S. "nuclear renaissance."

The ramp-up comes as China undertakes what lawmakers described as an "unprecedented" expansion of its nuclear forces, raising concerns in Washington about a shifting global balance of power.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker, R-Miss., warned that Beijing is moving beyond a minimum deterrence posture and building a far larger and more sophisticated nuclear arsenal under Chinese President Xi Jinping.

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Chris Wright and nuclear weapon

The U.S. is producing nuclear weapons at levels not seen since the Cold War, Energy Secretary Chris Wright told lawmakers Thursday, as officials warned of a rapidly expanding Chinese arsenal and growing nuclear threats from Iran. (Russia Defense Press Service/AP:Anna Lopez/Getty Images)

"China's building a far larger and more sophisticated nuclear force," Wicker said, pointing to the rapid construction of hundreds of new missile silos, expanded mobile missile systems, ballistic missile submarines, and investments in long-range bombers. "All of these measures flow from and to a strategy designed to surpass the United States in the coming decade."

Wicker said China’s nuclear buildup is unfolding alongside a broader push to translate economic strength into military advantage, including dominance in shipbuilding, critical minerals and key dual-use technologies.

"Deterrence is expensive, but this is a competition we cannot afford to lose," he said.

For decades, China maintained a relatively small "minimum deterrent" nuclear posture, but U.S. officials now say Beijing is building a larger and more survivable force across land, sea and air platforms. Pentagon estimates project China’s arsenal could exceed 1,000 operational nuclear warheads by 2030, up from more than 600 today. By comparison, the United States maintains roughly 3,700 active nuclear warheads in its stockpile.

Wright argued the U.S. is responding with a sweeping modernization effort, with seven major warhead programs underway simultaneously to ensure each leg of the nuclear triad remains operational.

"Thanks to President Trump's leadership, America's nuclear renaissance is here," Wright said.

But some lawmakers raised concerns about whether the U.S. nuclear enterprise can sustain that pace.

A rocket launching from a ground-based intercontinental ballistic missile system in Russia

A ground-based intercontinental ballistic missile launches from the Plesetsk facility in northwestern Russia during drills on Dec. 9, 2020. Russia's top diplomat said Moscow is ready for a quick deal with the incoming Biden administration to extend the last remaining arms control pact, which expires in just over two weeks. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/AP)

Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., warned that the National Nuclear Security Administration is already under strain, particularly after the dismissal of hundreds of trained nuclear personnel last year.

"These experts are exceedingly hard to recruit and retain," Reed said, noting that the agency previously had roughly 2,000 personnel supporting Pentagon nuclear requirements.

Reed also cautioned that new proposals — including expanded nuclear-powered naval capabilities — could further stretch resources and increase demand for warhead production that the agency is already struggling to meet.

Wicker, meanwhile, criticized the administration for failing to request funding for a nuclear sea-launched cruise missile warhead program, calling it a matter of complying with existing law.

"The United States cannot afford to forego credible, flexible response options while our adversaries' nuclear forces grow day by day," he said.

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Energy Secretary Chris Wright speaking at the International Energy Agency in France

Energy Secretary Chris Wright said Sunday that gas prices will ultimately "come back down lower than they were before" the war with Iran began in late February. (Ana Lopez/Getty Images)

The hearing also highlighted escalating concerns about Iran’s nuclear program.

During questioning from Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., Wright said Iran is close to reaching a key threshold.

"They are weeks — a small number of weeks — away to enrich that to weapons grade uranium," Wright said.

He noted Iran already possesses uranium enriched to 60%, along with significant quantities enriched to 20%, bringing it dangerously close to weapons-grade capability.

"When you're at 60%, you are … way more than 90% of the way there for the enrichment necessary for weapons grade uranium," he said. "It’s very concerning."

Asked whether the U.S. should target Iran’s full stockpile of enriched uranium — estimated at roughly 12 tons — Wright indicated support for an aggressive approach.

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A member of the People's Liberation Army standing near DF-5C nuclear missiles during a military parade in Beijing

A member of the People's Liberation Army stands near DF-5C nuclear missiles during a military parade in Beijing, China, on Sept. 3, 2025, marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two. (Tingshu Wang/Reuters)

"I think that's the wise strategy. Ultimately, the goal is to prevent future enrichment of uranium as well," he said.

The tensions with Iran have also raised concerns about global energy markets, particularly the risk of disruptions to oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

"A whole administration was well aware of that risk," Wright said when asked whether the White House anticipated potential fallout.

Pressed on how to mitigate the impact on American households, Wright emphasized restoring global energy flows, saying the U.S. would ensure the free movement of oil through the region "either in a, in an agreement … or without a deal."

An unarmed LGM-30G Minuteman III missile inside a silo at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming

An unarmed LGM-30G Minuteman III missile sits inside the silo of U-01 at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming on July 9, 2025. (Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond/U.S. Air Force)

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Wright defended the administration’s push for increased funding for nuclear programs, arguing it is critical to restoring U.S. strategic dominance.

"We lost our mojo a bit in designing new weapons and modernizing our weapons," he said. "It is absolutely essential that every power in the world believes and understands that the United States has the top nuclear arsenal."

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