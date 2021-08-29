GOP Congressmen blast Biden admin for stranding Americans in Afghanistan

Multiple House Republicans slammed President Biden and his administration Saturday and warned that U.S. citizens weren't able to reach the airport gates in Afghanistan as the Aug. 31 deadline rapidly approaches.

Reps. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, and Mike Waltz, R-Fla., took to Twitter to express outrage over the Biden administration's handling of the evacuation of U.S. citizens from the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

"America, you need to know this: Biden is not letting US citizens through the airport gates. It has been impossible to get anyone through for the last 24 hours," Crenshaw tweeted. "This administration has been lying about their intent to save Americans. Unforgivable."

AMERICANS WARNED TO LEAVE KABUL AIRPORT DUE TO ‘SPECIFIC, CREDIBLE’ THREAT: LIVE UPDATES

Jackson tweeted that he was "furious" and that his office had been on the phone all day trying to get American citizens out of Afghanistan, but claimed the State Department wouldn't help those stranded outside the airport.

Jackson followed up in another tweet, saying that President Biden was going to "get them killed." Waltz echoed the other two Congressmen in a tweet late Saturday night, saying, "Our fellow Americans will soon be left behind."

Republican members of Congress weren't the only ones tweeting about U.S. citizens being turned away at the Kabul Airport. Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J. tweeted a long thread Saturday detailing similar scenarios that the Republican Congressmen tweeted about, saying, "There are more citizens/residents that I am hearing from, as well as thousands of Afghans - including those who served alongside our military that are reaching out in desperation in these final hours."

"As we hit 72 hours away from Biden’s Aug 31 deadline for ending the evac mission, I’m still hearing from American Citizens, including a child, in Kabul that are terrified of being left behind," Kim tweeted. "This is their story(protected) and why we must complete the mission."

CNN's Clarissa Ward, who has been heavily involved in reporting from Afghanistan, tweeted Saturday about a female translator with U.S. citizenship who is still stranded in Kabul and is "completely terrified."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Talking to a woman, a US citizen, who worked as a translator for the US for more than ten years, who was not able to get into the Kabul airport yet again today," Ward tweeted. "She will try again tomorrow but is completely terrified."

The State Department said on Saturday that there are 350 American citizens still in Afghanistan waiting to be evacuated and added they will be providing "assistance around the clock." A State Department spokesman also said there have been at least 5,400 Americans safely evacuated since Aug. 14.

The White House did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Marisa Schultz contributed to this report.