Americans warned to leave Kabul airport due to ‘specific, credible’ threat: LIVE UPDATES

A terror attack outside Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan left 11 Marines, one Army soldier and a Navy corpsman dead Thursday, injuring 20 more service members and inflicting even more carnage on Afghan civilians.
The service members were holding the airport as the Biden administration rushes to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies from the country following a swift Taliban offensive reclaimed the country.
The ISIS-K terror group claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing seeking to disrupt the massive evacuation effort of Americans, Afghan allies and third-party nationals outside the U.S.-held airport.
Here are the men and women who gave their lives in support of a massive evacuation effort to save U.S. citizens and Afghan allies:
The U.S. embassy in Afghanistan warned early Sunday that "Due to a specific, credible threat, all U.S. citizens in the vicinity of Kabul airport (HKIA), including the South (Airport Circle) gate, the new Ministry of the Interior, and the gate near the Panjshir Petrol station on the northwest side of the airport, should leave the airport area immediately."
The warning comes just days after suicide bombings left 13 U.S. service members and more than 160 Afghans dead.
The Pentagon said the remaining contingent of U.S. forces at the airport, now numbering fewer than 4,000, had begun their final withdrawal ahead of Biden's deadline for ending the evacuation on Tuesday.
Radicalized terrorist sympathizers "already in our country" pose a "bigger problem" for the U.S. than any security issues at the U.S.-Mexico border, a retired U.S. Army general says.
Retired Maj. Gen. Dana Pittard, a former commanding general at Fort Bliss in Texas, shared his observations last week in an interview with Border Report, after bombings at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan killed at least 13 U.S. service members as well as scores of Afghan civilians.
Pittard doesn’t just know about conditions at Fort Bliss, he also knows about fighting terrorists in combat: After leaving Fort Bliss in 2013, Pittard led U.S. troops against ISIS fighters in Iraq in 2014, according to Border Report.
