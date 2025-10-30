GOP blasts Jay Jones over disputed $500K claim, points to record of deception

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Embattled Virginia Democratic attorney general candidate Jay Jones’ post-debate boast that his campaign took in $500,000 in 24 hours appears not to hold water, as Republicans pointed to new public fundraising disclosures poking holes in that claim.

The RNC and Republican Attorney Generals Association (RAGA) both issued separate condemnations of the claim, as the latter called it a "desperate" attempt to distract from scandals related to violent rhetoric and a reckless driving charge.

In the latest tranche of fundraising figures posted by the nonpartisan Virginia Political Access Project (VPAP), Jones recorded donations on the day of and day following his debate with his opponent, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares — Oct. 16 and 17 — totaling just over $339,000.

That figure included $250,000 from DAGA PAC, which is the campaign arm of the Democratic Attorneys General Association, leaving about $90,000 to be accounted for incoming from other donors.

Small-dollar donations of $50 or less — often the bellwether for a candidate’s populist draw — totaled about $2,400 in that timeframe.

Adam Piper, a top official at RAGA, said in a statement that Jones is "the Pinocchio of Virginia politics" — referring to the Walt Disney character whose nose grew when he lied.

"We all know IOUs and Monopoly Money cannot pay the bills, but Jay seems to think so, probably because he got away with his Get Out of Jail Free card," Piper added.

In 2022, Jones was stopped for driving 116 mph in a 70 mph zone in New Kent County and was convicted of reckless driving, which in Virginia is a misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of 12 months in jail, a $2,500 fine, and license suspension. Instead of jail time, Jones paid a fine and completed community service.

The episode sparked renewed criticism after reports revealed Jones had logged hundreds of those service hours with his own PAC.

RAGA recently released faux-Community Chest and Chance cards depicting Jones "get[ting] out of jail free."

"He lied about his completed community service hours. Now, he’s lying about his campaign finance reports," Piper added.

An ongoing investigation into Jones’ reckless driving conviction was recently punted to a third jurisdiction, after the New Kent County and James City County commonwealth’s attorneys both subsequently recused themselves.

However, Roanoke City Commonwealth’s Attorney Don Caldwell, an Independent, told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that he has yet to receive any official notice that his office has now been tasked with the case.

In a statement, RAGA officials said that when Jones’ campaign was pressed about the $500,000 figure, they cited a then-"outstanding" pledge of an additional $250,000 from DAGA PAC — which did arrive days later.

"No matter how you do the math, it doesn’t add up," said RAGA political director Klarke Kilgore.

"Whether it’s a fake apology about his violent text messages, falsified community service hours, or now, bogus fundraising numbers, deception is Jay Jones’ default."

In a press release following the debate, Jones’ campaign reported the $500,000 claim, with campaign manager Rachel Rothman saying it was proof of Virginians "stepping up to join our campaign because the stakes of this election are clear."

"Either ‘MAGA Miyares’ lets Trump control Virginia, or we finally elect an attorney general who puts Virginians first," Rothman said.

The statement went on to say there is elevated enthusiasm for Jones’ bid.

Fox News Digital recently asked DNC Chairman Ken Martin about Jones' candidacy, and the fact they've "stuck with him."

"[L]et me be very clear, I immediately condemned those vile and indefensible comments and text messages that he made and called on him to apologize," Martin said of Jones.

"Unlike the Republicans, who never actually condemn their own elected officials or hold them to account or to any sort of moral, moral standards the Democrats always do. We hold our elected officials and our candidates to high standards as we should. And as I made very clear, his comments were indefensible, inexcusable, and he needed to apologize to Virginians, which he did."

"And now the question for Virginians is whether or not they've accepted his apology, and we'll see soon enough, in a few days."

When asked if the DNC ever considered calling on Jones to drop out, Martin said it was not up to him but to voters to decide whether the murder-texts were disqualifying.

"[W]e called him out. He apologized, and now Virginians will have to make their decision on who they think will be the best attorney general for Virginia," Martin said.