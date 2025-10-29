Expand / Collapse search
Virginia

Democrats poured more than $1M into Jay Jones’ campaign since dueling scandals broke, disclosures show

Days before the scandals broke, Jones also received $5,000 from Jonathan Soros, according to VPAP

By Charles Creitz Fox News
close
Virginia Democratic attorney general candidate Jay Jones’ campaign continued to take in major donations from Democrats and Democratic-aligned PACs even after it was revealed he had envisioned the murder of a Republican leader and his family — while his reckless driving case remains under further investigation.

The Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP), which painstakingly publishes donor names, amounts, lawmakers’ biographies, bills, district maps and more, printed data from Jones’ latest campaign finance disclosures this week.

Since the murder text scandal broke on October 3, Jones received more than $1 million in donations. Fox News Digital pored through some of the higher-dollar amounts, focusing on donors who contributed $5,000 or more since then.

DAGA PAC, the political action committee supporting Democratic attorneys general, dumped nearly 75% of that million-dollar-figure in three tranches in the last two weeks: two gifts of $250,000 and another expenditure of $230,000.

SOROS-BACKED PROSECUTOR DOWNPLAYS DEM AG NOMINEE'S VIOLENT RHETORIC AS 'FALSE OUTRAGE'

Jay Jones speaks during a campaign stop

Jay Jones, who is running to become Virginia's attorney general in 2025, has come under fire for a series of text messages calling for the death of political opponents and remarks about police officers.  (Maxine Wallace/The Washington Post/Getty Images)

The next highest donor was the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus.

The group, chaired by Del. Luke Torian, D-Montclair, and Del. Joshua Cole, D-Fredericksburg, contributed $50,000 on October 20, and had given another $50,000 one day before Jones’ murder texts scandal broke.

The Virginia Eighth District Democratic Committee – a party organization comprised of people from Rep. Don Beyer’s heavily blue Alexandria-Fairfax congressional district, but not connected to the congressman himself – gave $30,000 to Jones’ campaign on October 21, according to VPAP.

JAY JONES MURDER TEXTS LATEST CASE OF DEMOCRATS CIRCLING THE SCANDAL WAGONS

The largest individual donor in the timeframe was Norfolk attorney and executive Adam Casagrande, the vice president of a Virginia Beach diving supply company that sells equipment and provides logistics to the Pentagon. Casagrande gave Jones $25,000, according to VPAP, and has given substantive sums to Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., ex-Gov. Terry McAuliffe and several Norfolk Democrats.

Another $25,000 came from an individual named Scott Shenker, who appears in VPAP records as a top donor from Berkeley, California, with similar contributions to McAuliffe, Spanberger and former House Democratic Leader Eileen Filler-Corn.

The next highest donor was Karen Waldron, identified by VPAP as a Botetourt County real estate developer, who gave $15,000 to Jones on October 17, and also gave to Lily Franklin – a Democrat battling Del. Chris Obenshain, R-Roanoke, in what is likely to be one of the closest races in the state House sweeps.

Shahir Kassam-Adams of Lovingston made the next-largest contribution since Jones’ scandals surfaced, donating $10,000.

One notable donor who gave $5,000 a few days prior to the scandals rocking the news cycle was Jonathan Soros, the younger son of left-wing Hungarian American billionaire George Soros.

