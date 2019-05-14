Giuliani weighs in on Hunter Biden's dealings in Ukraine emerging as 2020 issue for Joe Biden

Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's personal attorney, said on “Hannity” Tuesday that former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter’s dealings in Ukraine represent “a case that is crying out to be investigated,” adding, “If it doesn't get investigated, we just don't have equal justice in this country.”

Giuliani said last week he would travel to Ukraine's capital city, Kiev, to urge the government to investigate the origins of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's recently concluded probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, and the involvement of Hunter Biden in a gas company owned by a Ukrainian oligarch.

Last Friday, Giuliani said the trip was off because he believed he would be “walking into a group of people that are enemies of the president.”

“Biden's son took millions of dollars out of the Ukraine and over a billion dollars out of China while Joe Biden is vice president, was really directing the relief for Ukraine, the loan guarantees, well over a billion dollars of loan guarantees,” Giuliani said.

“His son then got under investigation for good reason. He was working for the most corrupt company in Ukraine, he was working for a Ukrainian oligarch who was being protected by [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, the same Putin we that have been hearing about all this time. Imagine that.”

Giuliani went on to say, “Putin's friend was paying Joe's son 3, 4, 5, possibly more millions of dollars and he got under investigation, and Joe bragged two years later that he got the prosecutor general fired. He just left out of it that the prosecutor general was investigating his son and his son's crooked boss, and then afterwards, the case disappeared.”

On Monday, the former vice president criticized Giuliani for threatening to travel to Ukraine. “I can’t remember any lawyer representing the president, conferring with the president, deciding to go overseas where a government... relies on U.S. largesse and try to get them to do something that everybody knows never happened,” Biden said during a stop in New Hampshire.

He emphasized that “all of the reporting indicated that there’s not a single solitary thing that is inappropriate” about his son’s Ukraine connections.

“I set up this meeting a week earlier, two days before I get a call that it's been leaked to The New York Times that two people around him, around the new president-elect, were people that were enemies of Donald Trump and one of them has been convicted of it,” Giuliani said.

He added, “Biden is going to be investigated no matter what. You can't escape those facts no matter how much the media tries to suppress it because there isn’t equal treatment with them, but I want to make sure they don't suppress the investigation of all of this information and all of this dirt that they were digging up that goes back at least as early as January of 2016 with the meeting in Obama's White House.”

Giuliani’s planned and then abandoned trip drew sharp outrage from Democrats who said it was an overt attempt to recruit foreign help to influence a U.S. election. Biden – the clear front-runner among 2020 Democrats – has been seen as Trump’s biggest threat in the president’s re-election campaign.

When asked if he will go to Ukraine later on, Giuliani answered, “I'll go there as soon as I feel that I can have a useful conversation and this president is not surrounded by enemies of Donald Trump, convicted enemies of Donald Trump.”

