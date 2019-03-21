Gillibrand, pumped for return to Iowa, gets slammed for ‘cringeworthy’ workout video

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., a 2020 presidential candidate, is facing blowback on social media for sharing a video of herself working out during a return campaign visit to Iowa.

The clip shows Gillibrand lifting weights at a gym in the Hawkeye State, wearing a shirt that reads, “Just trying to get some ranch.”

“Good to be back in Iowa. Do you like my new workout shirt?” Gillibrand asked.

The shirt's message refers to a moment on the campaign trail that went viral last month, in which a restaurant patron in Iowa walked past Gillibrand in search of salad dressing while the senator was speaking to a group of voters.

On Wednesday, Gillibrand’s tweet was the subject of mockery on social media, with some Twitter users accusing her of trying too hard to “relate to the average American.”