Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

2020 Presidential Election
Published
Last Update 49 mins ago

Gillibrand interrupted in Iowa by restaurant patron seeking ranch dressing

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
Gillibrand on tearing down existing border walls: 'If it makes sense, I could support it'Video

Gillibrand on tearing down existing border walls: 'If it makes sense, I could support it'

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, was interrupted while campaigning in Iowa on Monday by someone who just wanted condiments for their food.

Speaking at The Airliner in Iowa City, the senator talked with voters when one patron appeared to try to scooch past.

Gillibrand, in a video tweeted by a CNN reporter, appears to warmly touch the customer's shoulder, as if to include her in conversation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But the woman doesn't want to join in, and says, "sorry, sorry — I'm just gonna get some ranch," as she raises her hands and pushes through the mob of reporters and photographers.

The crowd broke out in laughter in the video, as Gillibrand continued her campaigning.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @nicoledarrah.