Georgia secretary of state to quarantine after wife tests positive for coronavirus as recount starts

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger plans to self-quarantine after finding out his wife tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday.

Raffensperger a day earlier announced plans for a hand recount in the state’s presidential election, which saw President-elect Joe Biden and President Trump separated by a little more than 14,000 votes.

Due to his quarantine, the secretary of state won’t be able to personally supervise the recount.

Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs told The Associated Press that Raffensperger would quarantine even if he tests negative and his staff will also quarantine if he tests positive, FOX 5 in Atlanta reported.

Raffensperger has faced a backlash from Republicans who have alleged fraud in the state in the Nov. 3 election.

Georgia's two U.S. senators, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, both Republican, have called for Raffensperger's resignation and Trump has tweeted out allegations of fraud as the president's campaign mounts legal challenges in the state.

But Raffensperger has refused to resign. “I'm not going any place,” he told "Fox & Friends" on Thursday. “I was put here by the voters and that's the people that will decide my fate.”

"People are just going to have to accept the results," he told The Washington Post on Wednesday. "I'm a Republican. I believe in fair and secure elections."

Georgia hasn't gone for a Democrat for president since former President Bill Clinton won the state in 1992.

