Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan decries election 'misinformation' coming 'from every single angle'

Georgia Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan defended his state's election process Wednesday and criticized what he described as "misinformation ... coming from every single angle."

"I got to tell you, it's disheartening ..." Duncan told "Your World" host Neil Cavuto. "We continue to get hundreds, if not thousands, of pieces of misinformation flowing in almost by the hour from folks seeing something on Facebook or Twitter, and it takes 10 seconds to debunk.

"And really, I think the troubling part to me, Neil, is that so much of this is flying in just under the premise of not rooting out fraud, but to simply try to flip an election," Duncan said. "And certainly my job's too important to to take that bait. I'm going to continue to work with the secretary of state [and] attorney general to to make sure we have a fair, legal election."

President Trump and some of his most fervent supporters have criticized Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for allegedly not doing enough to stop certification of results the Trump campaign deems fraudulent.

GEORGIA SEES HOLLYWOOD FIGURES POSING AS REPUBLICANS MOCKINGLY URGING CONSERVATIVES NOT TO VOTE

Duncan emphasized Wednesday that more than four weeks after Election Day, "the investigators have not seen any signs of systemic or organized fraud.

"And, Neil, I've got to be honest with you, as a Georgian, as lieutenant governor of this state, I'm proud of that," he added. "Even though the guy I voted for isn't going to win Georgia, I'm still proud that we were able to put on a fair legal election."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Looking ahead to the Jan. 5 Senate runoff elections in the Peach State, Duncan said Georgia voters "need to make sure that we send two Republican senators back to the Senate. Not just for us here in Georgia, but for Republicans all over the state [and] all over the country."

The lieutenant governor added that the Republican Party is "bigger than one person. We need to continue to champion ... the wins that President Trump had for us. I mean, his policy positions were phenomenal ... But there's more work to be done. I think this Republican Party can get better. I think we can take on some big issues like immigration reform, like health care. These are big issues that we can gain ground on in the coming years."