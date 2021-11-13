Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Georgia inmates with violent histories, including 2 murder suspects, on the loose after escaping prison

Police are warning the public to call 911 and stay away from the suspects

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Five inmates have reportedly escaped from a jail in Georgia and all of them have violent criminal histories. 

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation issued an alert Saturday that five inmates had escaped from the Pulaski County Law Enforcement Center, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

Atlanta, Georgia (iStock)

Atlanta, Georgia (iStock)

ATLANTA-AREA TEACHER'S BOYFRIEND CHARGED IN HER DEATH IN MEXICO; UNCLE SUSPECTS OTHERS INVOLVED: REPORTS

The inmates have been identified as Tyree Williams, Tyree Mantan Jackson, Lewis Wendall Evans, Brandon Pooler, and Dennis Penix Jr. 

#BlueAlert activated for 5 escaped inmates from Pulaski County Law Enforcement Center. All with violent history &amp; 2 are murder suspects. They took a white 2015 KIA Sedona Van, Georgia Tag CMP8628. Do not approach, call 911.

#BlueAlert activated for 5 escaped inmates from Pulaski County Law Enforcement Center. All with violent history &amp; 2 are murder suspects. They took a white 2015 KIA Sedona Van, Georgia Tag CMP8628. Do not approach, call 911.

#BlueAlert activated for 5 escaped inmates from Pulaski County Law Enforcement Center. All with violent history &amp; 2 are murder suspects. They took a white 2015 KIA Sedona Van, Georgia Tag CMP8628. Do not approach, call 911.

#BlueAlert activated for 5 escaped inmates from Pulaski County Law Enforcement Center. All with violent history &amp; 2 are murder suspects. They took a white 2015 KIA Sedona Van, Georgia Tag CMP8628. Do not approach, call 911.

#BlueAlert activated for 5 escaped inmates from Pulaski County Law Enforcement Center. All with violent history &amp; 2 are murder suspects. They took a white 2015 KIA Sedona Van, Georgia Tag CMP8628. Do not approach, call 911.

#BlueAlert activated for 5 escaped inmates from Pulaski County Law Enforcement Center. All with violent history &amp; 2 are murder suspects. They took a white 2015 KIA Sedona Van, Georgia Tag CMP8628. Do not approach, call 911.

The GBI warned that all the inmates have violent criminal histories, and two are murder suspects. 

AHMAUD ARBERY TRIAL: POLICE OFFICER TESTIFIES HE WOULD HAVE GIVEN TRESPASS WARNING

The inmates fled the jail in a 2015 KIA Sedona with a Georgia license plate: CMP8628.

Williams is charged with his involvement in a deadly 2020 home invasion, and Penix is accused of a deadly double shooting during a drug deal, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Additionally, Pooler is accused of child cruelty, Jackson is accused of breaking into vehicles, and Evans is accused of obstructing an officer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone who recognizes the inmates has been told to call 911 immediately and not approach them.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com

 

More from Politics