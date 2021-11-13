Georgia inmates with violent histories, including 2 murder suspects, on the loose after escaping prison

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Five inmates have reportedly escaped from a jail in Georgia and all of them have violent criminal histories.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation issued an alert Saturday that five inmates had escaped from the Pulaski County Law Enforcement Center, according to Fox 5 Atlanta .

The inmates have been identified as Tyree Williams, Tyree Mantan Jackson, Lewis Wendall Evans, Brandon Pooler, and Dennis Penix Jr.

The GBI warned that all the inmates have violent criminal histories, and two are murder suspects.

The inmates fled the jail in a 2015 KIA Sedona with a Georgia license plate: CMP8628.

Williams is charged with his involvement in a deadly 2020 home invasion, and Penix is accused of a deadly double shooting during a drug deal, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution .

Additionally, Pooler is accused of child cruelty, Jackson is accused of breaking into vehicles, and Evans is accused of obstructing an officer.

Anyone who recognizes the inmates has been told to call 911 immediately and not approach them.