Georgia gubernatorial showdown: Kemp hauls in nearly $7 million in battle against Abrams

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia hauled in nearly $7 million in fundraising the past two months as he runs for re-election this year in a rematch against Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams, whom he narrowly defeated four years ago.

Kemp’s re-election campaign brought in $3.8 million from May 1 through the end of June, according to figures the governor’s political team shared first nationally with Fox News on Wednesday. And the allied Georgians First Leadership Committee raised $3 million during the same two-month period.

And Kemp will report roughly $7 million cash on hand between his re-election campaign and his leadership committee.

While the leadership committee can raise unlimited donations, a judicial ruling prevented the panel from fundraising until the GOP gubernatorial nomination was decided.

KEMP TAKES AIM AT ABRAMS IN FIRST AD OF HIS GENERAL ELECTION CAMPAIGN

ABRAMS VS. KEMP: IT'S GAME ON IN GEORGIA'S HIGH PROFILE GUBERNATORIAL SHOWDOWN

Kemp easily defeated a Republican challenge from former Sen. David Perdue — who was endorsed and heavily supported by former President Donald Trump — in the state’s May 24 GOP gubernatorial primary.

Abrams, a former state Democratic legislative leader and voting rights champion who’s a Democratic Party rising star, has yet to report her latest figures. But Abrams, a fundraising giant, hauled in $11.7 million in the February-April three-month period, with more than $8 million in her campaign coffers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Abrams did not face any opposition for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.

The latest public opinion polling in Georgia, once a reliably red state that's turned purple in recent election cycles, indicates a close contest between Kemp and Abrams.