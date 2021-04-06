Expand / Collapse search
Georgia Gov. Kemp rips MLB for 'discrepancy' of moving game out of half-black Atlanta to majority white Denver

Kemp says people are 'outraged' and 'tired of cancel culture'

Georgia Gov. Kemp: People in Georgia and around US 'sick and tired of cancel culture'Video

Georgia Gov. Kemp: People in Georgia and around US 'sick and tired of cancel culture'

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on the MLB moving the All-Star game to Colorado and the progressive backlash against his state’s election reform.

During an appearance on 'America Reports' Tuesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ripped the Major League Baseball league for the "discrepancy" with respect to boycotting the Peach State over the election reform bill.

BRIAN KEMP: Yeah, I think they will. I mean, it's almost comical--just all of these hits that keep following: moving the All-Star game from a city that's, you know, a metro area that's 51 percent African-American to a metro area that's 10 percent African-American; that has less early voting days than Georgia has. They have 15. We have 17. They have a photo ID requirement for in-person voting as we do. 

...

I mean, it's insane...you compare where Major League Baseball is headquartered in New York, you know. I talked to that issue...about the discrepancies in how they're boycotting and pulling games out of a state like ours. Yet they're headquartered in a state that's more restrictive than we are. I mean, It just doesn't add up. And I will tell you, the people here and all over the country have figured this out. They are outraged and they are sick and tired of the cancel culture.

