Georgia GOP Rep Barry Loudermilk to retire, adding to wave of House exits

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., announced Wednesday that he will not seek re-election to a seventh term, becoming the latest Republican lawmaker to step aside amid a growing wave of GOP retirements ahead of the next election cycle.

Loudermilk released a statement announcing his retirement, saying it has been a "tremendous honor" to represent the people of Northwest Georgia for six terms.

He also said that during his tenure, he focused on upholding the U.S. Constitution and representing the 11th Congressional District.

"I first ran for election to Congress in 2014 and, as I stated then, representing the people in Congress is a service, not a career; and although I continue to have strong support from the people of the 11th Congressional District, I believe it is time to contribute to my community, state, and nation in other ways," he said. "Therefore, I have decided not to seek reelection at the end of my current term in Congress."

HOUSE GOP MAJORITY ON THE BRINK AS ALL-DEMOCRAT TEXAS SPECIAL CONGRESSIONAL ELECTION UNDERWAY

Loudermilk said he learned throughout his life that doing what is right is not always easy, popular or convenient, and that he and his wife prayed and discussed the decision extensively.

"This is not an easy decision, but we believe it is the right one," he said. "While serving my constituents in Congress ranks among my greatest honors, being a husband, a father and a grandfather holds even greater importance to me, and at this time I wish to spend more dedicated time with my family."

He concluded by thanking the people of his district for allowing him to serve, as well as his staff for their "outstanding service" to the district, state and nation.

REP. LAMALFA'S DEATH FURTHER SHRINKS REPUBLICAN HOUSE MAJORITY

Loudermilk’s decision comes as lawmakers in both parties consider the toll of another election cycle, with redistricting, an early primary calendar and an increasingly national political climate influencing decisions ahead of the next midterm elections.

Loudermilk is at least the 29th Republican to announce plans not to seek re-election at the end of the current term, part of a broader wave of departures from the House. Twenty-one House Democrats have also announced they will not seek re-election.

REP. LAMALFA'S DEATH FURTHER SHRINKS REPUBLICAN HOUSE MAJORITY

Last Tuesday, Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., said he would not seek re-election, ending a two-decade career in Washington at age 74.

"After 20 years of service, I believe it’s the right time to pass the torch and begin a new chapter in my life," Buchanan said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Other Republicans not seeking re-election include Reps. Neal Dunn, R-Fla., Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, and Troy Nehls, R-Texas.

Fox News Digital’s Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.