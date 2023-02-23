Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Georgia bill would ban some transgender procedures for minors

Georgia would follow other Republican-led state legislatures if the bill is passed

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Biden weighs in on transgender health care for kids Video

Biden weighs in on transgender health care for kids

Fox News medical contributor Janette Nesheiwat joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss Biden weighing in on transgender health care for children and a surge in RSV as winter months loom. 

Georgia state senators advanced a bill that would ban some transgender procedures and surgeries for anyone younger than 18-years-old.

The Georgia Senate Health and Human Services Committee passed Senate Bill 140 by a 10-4 vote on Wednesday. It would ban sex reassignment surgeries, hormone replacement therapies, and any other surgical procedure done "for the purpose of altering primary or secondary sexual characteristics."

However, as written, the bill would allow doctors in the state to prescribe puberty blockers, something banned by other Republican-held state legislatures.

Sen. Carden Summers, a Republican sponsor of the bill, said that she and others want to wait to see more research on transgender procedures.

FIRED GEORGIA COP CHARGED WITH MURDER IN MISSING TEEN'S DEATH

Georgia State Capitol Building in Atlanta.

Georgia State Capitol Building in Atlanta. (iStock)

"We’re simply saying we want a wait-and-see approach, a do-no-harm approach," Summers said.

Jen Slipakoff, a Georgia resident and parent of a transgender child, said that he doesn't like lawmakers getting involved in these kinds of medical decisions.

"The sponsors of this bill insist on being in the doctor’s office with me," Slipakoff said. "It is the height of hubris to think you know better than me and my daughter’s doctor about what she needs."

Slipakoff lost a bid for state House in 2018, running as a Democrat.

GEORGIA LAWMAKERS PARE BACK BILL TO INCREASE WEIGHT OF TRUCKS ON HIGHWAYS

Demonstrators protest in support of rights for transgender youth.

Demonstrators protest in support of rights for transgender youth. (Fox News )

If passed, Georgia would join a wave of other states that have also passed bans on transgender procedures for minors.

In Mississippi, the senate voted on Tuesday to approve a bill banning gender reassignment surgery and other transgender procedures for anyone younger than 18. 

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, a Republican, said he will sign the bill.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves addresses business leaders at the Mississippi Economic Council's annual "Hobnob Mississippi" in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Reeves expressed a desire for the elimination of the state's income tax during his address. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves addresses business leaders at the Mississippi Economic Council's annual "Hobnob Mississippi" in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Reeves expressed a desire for the elimination of the state's income tax during his address. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

"Sterilizing and castrating children in the name of new gender ideology is wrong. That plain truth is somehow controversial in today’s world," Reeves said on Twitter. "I called for us to stop these sick experimental treatments, and I look forward to getting the bill." 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

More from Politics