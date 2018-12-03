George HW Bush to be laid to rest in socks paying tribute to military service

George H.W. Bush was known for his love of quirky, colorful socks — and the final pair the late president will wear pays tribute to his military service.

The 41st president, who died at age 94 on Friday, will be laid to rest in socks that honor his lifetime of service, Bush’s spokesman Jim McGrath announced Monday. The gray socks specifically highlight his career with the U.S. Navy, which started when he was 18.

“The 41st President will be carried to his final rest wearing socks that pay tribute to his lifetime of service, starting as an 18-year-old naval aviator in war. That legacy is now being carried, in part, by the brave, selfless men and women aboard,” McGrath tweeted along with photos of the socks.

Bush served in World War II and flew 58 combat missions in the Pacific. In 1944, he was hit by anti-aircraft fire 600 miles south of Japan but managed to bail out. He was later awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and three Air Medals.

Along being a war hero and a U.S. president, Bush was also known as an unlikely fashion icon for his socks. He previously spoke about his socks in an email from the Republican National Committee.

“I’m a self-proclaimed sock man,” Bush said, according to USA Today. "The louder, the brighter, the crazier the pattern – the better.”

Bush made headlines in April when he wore book-themed socks to honor his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, at her funeral. The books commemorated the first lady’s commitment to literacy.

The former president often showed off his eccentric sock choices on his Twitter page.

Bush’s funeral service will be held Thursday at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church.

