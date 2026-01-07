Expand / Collapse search
New York City

George Conway looks dramatically different in campaign announcement video

Ex-Republican lawyer is running as a Democrat for Rep Jerry Nadler's Manhattan congressional seat

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
George Conway, the ex-Republican lawyer running for Congress as a Democrat in New York, looks dramatically different in his first campaign video released Tuesday.

Many users on social media observed that Conway, the ex-husband of Trump ally Kellyanne Conway, lost a significant amount of weight before announcing his campaign for New York's 12th Congressional District.

"Ozempic is your sponsor??" asked one user, who speculated without evidence that Conway's transformation was a result of weight-loss drugs.

Conway is joining a crowded field in the Democratic primary race race for outgoing Rep. Jerry Nadler's Manhattan congressional seat. Conway is relying on his familiarity with Trump to set him apart.

GEORGE CONWAY FOCUSES ON OPPOSING TRUMP AS HE JUMPS INTO CROWDED HOUSE DEM PRIMARY

George Conway

George Conway before and after his congressional campaign announcement. (Getty; Conway campaign)

"We have a corrupt president, a mendacious president, a criminal president whose masked agents are disappearing people from our streets, who’s breaking international law, and he’s running our federal government like a mob protection racket," Conway said in his announcement ad.

PARKLAND SURVIVOR JUMPS INTO CROWDED NYC HOUSE RACE AS GEN Z PROGRESSIVES CHALLENGE PARTY ELDERS

Rep. Jerrold Nadler

Rep. Jerry Nadler announced he is not running for re-election in 2026. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"I know how to fight these people. They are corrupt, amoral people," he said. "They will stop at nothing to rig the system for themselves. I’ve been fighting Trump for years, and nothing will stop me."

President Donald Trump speaking

George Conway has centered his campaign on opposing President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Conway embarked on a dramatic split from conservative politics since the rise of Trump in 2016. He helped found the anti-Trump Lincoln Project in 2019 alongside other erstwhile Republicans.

"I get how people can be upset how I once supported Trump," Conway told The New York Times in an interview. "But I think if people really listen, my views, my philosophy, my values, have always been the same."

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.

