George Conway looks dramatically different in campaign announcement video

George Conway, the ex-Republican lawyer running for Congress as a Democrat in New York, looks dramatically different in his first campaign video released Tuesday.

Many users on social media observed that Conway, the ex-husband of Trump ally Kellyanne Conway, lost a significant amount of weight before announcing his campaign for New York's 12th Congressional District.

"Ozempic is your sponsor??" asked one user, who speculated without evidence that Conway's transformation was a result of weight-loss drugs.

Conway is joining a crowded field in the Democratic primary race race for outgoing Rep. Jerry Nadler's Manhattan congressional seat. Conway is relying on his familiarity with Trump to set him apart.

"We have a corrupt president, a mendacious president, a criminal president whose masked agents are disappearing people from our streets, who’s breaking international law, and he’s running our federal government like a mob protection racket," Conway said in his announcement ad.

"I know how to fight these people. They are corrupt, amoral people," he said. "They will stop at nothing to rig the system for themselves. I’ve been fighting Trump for years, and nothing will stop me."

Conway embarked on a dramatic split from conservative politics since the rise of Trump in 2016. He helped found the anti-Trump Lincoln Project in 2019 alongside other erstwhile Republicans.

"I get how people can be upset how I once supported Trump," Conway told The New York Times in an interview. "But I think if people really listen, my views, my philosophy, my values, have always been the same."