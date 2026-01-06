Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Politics

George Conway focuses on opposing Trump as he jumps into crowded House Dem primary

George Conway joins crowded Manhattan congressional primary after dramatic split from conservative politics

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

George Conway, longtime critic of President Donald Trump, launched a bid for New York's 12th Congressional District running as a Democrat focused on taking the heat to Trump on Tuesday.

Conway, a former conservative lawyer, was married to top Trump ally Kellyanne Conway until their divorce in 2023. He joins a crowded field in the Democratic primary race for the Manhattan congressional seat. Conway is relying on his familiarity with Trump to set him apart.

"We have a corrupt president, a mendacious president, a criminal president whose masked agents are disappearing people from our streets, who’s breaking international law, and he’s running our federal government like a mob protection racket," Conway said in his announcement ad.

"I know how to fight these people. They are corrupt, amoral people," he said. "They will stop at nothing to rig the system for themselves. I’ve been fighting Trump for years, and nothing will stop me."

PARKLAND SURVIVOR JUMPS INTO CROWDED NYC HOUSE RACE AS GEN Z PROGRESSIVES CHALLENGE PARTY ELDERS

George Conway

George T. Conway III, then-husband of White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, attends the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

New York's 12th district is open season for Democrats following the announcement from Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., that he will not seek re-election in 2026.

Conway's split from conservative politics has been dramatic since the rise of Trump in 2016. He helped found the anti-Trump Lincoln Project in 2019 alongside other erstwhile Republicans.

WHITE HOUSE HITS BACK AFTER JFK’S GRANDSON CALLS RFK JR A ‘RABID DOG’

Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway

Kellyanne Conway was married to George Conway from 2001 until their divorce in 2023. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

"I get how people can be upset how I once supported Trump," Conway told The New York Times in an interview. "But I think if people really listen, my views, my philosophy, my values, have always been the same."

Conway told the Times that he "cried tears of joy" when Trump won the White House in 2016. He and Kellyanne moved to Washington, D.C. after the victory, both with prospective spots in the administration.

Trump speaking on Air Force One

President Donald Trump has blasted Conway as a "loser" since he swerved out of Republican politics. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

That story ended with Conway blasting Trump as a narcissist and Trump likewise calling him a "stone-cold loser and husband from hell."

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue