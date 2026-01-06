George Conway focuses on opposing Trump as he jumps into crowded House Dem primary

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

George Conway, longtime critic of President Donald Trump, launched a bid for New York's 12th Congressional District running as a Democrat focused on taking the heat to Trump on Tuesday.

Conway, a former conservative lawyer, was married to top Trump ally Kellyanne Conway until their divorce in 2023. He joins a crowded field in the Democratic primary race for the Manhattan congressional seat. Conway is relying on his familiarity with Trump to set him apart.

"We have a corrupt president, a mendacious president, a criminal president whose masked agents are disappearing people from our streets, who’s breaking international law, and he’s running our federal government like a mob protection racket," Conway said in his announcement ad.

"I know how to fight these people. They are corrupt, amoral people," he said. "They will stop at nothing to rig the system for themselves. I’ve been fighting Trump for years, and nothing will stop me."

PARKLAND SURVIVOR JUMPS INTO CROWDED NYC HOUSE RACE AS GEN Z PROGRESSIVES CHALLENGE PARTY ELDERS

New York's 12th district is open season for Democrats following the announcement from Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., that he will not seek re-election in 2026.

Conway's split from conservative politics has been dramatic since the rise of Trump in 2016. He helped found the anti-Trump Lincoln Project in 2019 alongside other erstwhile Republicans.

WHITE HOUSE HITS BACK AFTER JFK’S GRANDSON CALLS RFK JR A ‘RABID DOG’

"I get how people can be upset how I once supported Trump," Conway told The New York Times in an interview. "But I think if people really listen, my views, my philosophy, my values, have always been the same."

Conway told the Times that he "cried tears of joy" when Trump won the White House in 2016. He and Kellyanne moved to Washington, D.C. after the victory, both with prospective spots in the administration.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

That story ended with Conway blasting Trump as a narcissist and Trump likewise calling him a "stone-cold loser and husband from hell."