Gavin Newsom press office post about Kristi Noem triggers Secret Service threat assessment referral

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s press office came under intense scrutiny Saturday after posting a remark on social media about Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem that was ultimately referred to the U.S. Secret Service for a threat assessment.

In a cryptic X post on Saturday, Newsom's press office claimed that Noem "have a bad day today," drawing swift criticism from conservatives such as DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin and Acting U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, Bill Essayli.

NEWSOM SAYS TRUMP HAS ‘RELENTLESS, UNHINGED’ OBSESSION WITH CALIFORNIA DURING STATE OF THE STATE ADDRESS

"Kristi Noem is going to have a bad day today," the Governor Newsom Press Office posted to X. "You’re welcome, America."

Essayli responded that there is "zero tolerance" for threats — direct or implied — against government officials.

"I've referred this matter to [the Secret Service] and requested a full threat assessment," he said.

McLaughlin replied to the X post from Newsom's office, calling it "ugly" and saying it read like a threat.

"Your keyboard warrior team may hide behind their laptops and spew this kind of vitriol but you would never have the guts to say this to her face," McLaughlin said.

POTENTIAL PELOSI SUCCESSOR RE-UPS BILL TO BAN ICE FROM OBSCURING IDENTITIES: ‘SHUT THIS MASK S—T DOWN’

Republican California Assemblywoman Kate Sanchez blasted the comment, telling Fox News Digital that such remarks increase the likelihood of future political violence.

"Our Governor can’t keep his foot out of his mouth," Sanchez told Fox News Digital.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told Fox News that the agency had received the Department of Justice’s communication, noting that it was not able to comment on "specific protective intelligence matters."

"However, the Secret Service must vigorously investigate any situation or individual, regardless of position or status, that could pose or be perceived as posing a threat to any of our protectees," Guglielmi said. "Especially in a politically charged climate, such as this."

Several hours after the initial X post, the governor's press office followed up with news of a legislative package aimed at protecting immigrant communities and that would "hold Trump accountable" — seemingly the development they suggested would give Noem "a bad day."

Newsom appeared with community members and legislative leaders on Saturday to sign a series of bills intended to "protect Californians, respond to federal overreach and push back against Trump and Stephen Miller’s ‘secret police’ tactics in California," according to Newsom’s press office.

NEWSOM'S OFFICE CONTINUES TO MOCK TRUMP USING HIS SOCIAL MEDIA WRITING STYLE: 'TINY HANDS'

This included a bill that prohibits most law enforcement — including federal immigration agents — from concealing their faces while carrying out official duties, the Associated Press reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We celebrate that diversity. It’s what makes California great. It’s what makes America great. It is under assault," Newsom said at a press conference in Los Angeles on Saturday. "This is the United States of America, and I’m really proud of the state of California and our state of mind that we’re pushing back against these authoritarian tendencies and actions of this administration."

DHS and Newsom's press office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.