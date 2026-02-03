Fulton County, Georgia to sue after FBI seizes 2020 election records

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lawyers in Fulton County, Georgia, are preparing to file a lawsuit over the FBI's recent search of an election hub and its seizure of records linked to the 2020 election.

Fulton County Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr. on Monday announced the county's intent to challenge the search in court.

Arrington said the county will file a motion in the Northern District of Georgia challenging "the legality of the warrant and the seizure of sensitive election records, and force the government to return the ballots taken."

"I’ve asked the county attorney to take any and all steps available to fight this criminal search warrant," Arrington said in a statement, according to several reports. "The search warrant, I believe, is not proper, but I think that there are ways that we can limit it. We want to ask for forensic accounting, we want the documents to stay in the State of Georgia under seal, and we want to do whatever we can to protect voter information."

The announcement comes after FBI agents executed a warrant at the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center in Union City, Ga., on Jan. 28. The center was opened by state officials in 2023 and was designed to streamline the election process. The search warrant for the center, which was reviewed by Fox News, allowed the seizure of records, voting rolls and other data tied to the 2020 election.

Fulton County is the most populous county in Georgia and includes the capital city of Atlanta. The county was at the center of voter fraud complaints in the wake of the 2020 election, which President Donald Trump lost. The claims did not survive court scrutiny.

In December 2025, the Department of Justice sued Fulton County for access to ballots related to the 2020 election. However, the county is fighting the lawsuit and claiming that the DOJ did not make a valid argument for accessing the ballots.

"They got copies of our voter rolls and all the original ballots," Arrington said, according to WLUK-TV. "Now we cannot verify that we’ve received everything back because there was no chain-of-custody inventory taken at the time the records were seized."

Trump confirmed last week that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard was present during the FBI's search of the Fulton County facility for matters related to election security.

Trump and several others were indicted by a grand jury in Fulton County Superior Court in 2023 over allegations that they engaged in a racketeering scheme to illegally overturn the 2020 election. However, the case never made it to trial, as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was disqualified from prosecuting it. The Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council, an independent entity, later moved to dismiss the indictment.

Despite Democrats' scrutiny of the recent search, FBI Director Kash Patel has defended the bureau's actions, saying investigators conducted an "extensive" investigation before the search took place.

"The FBI follows the facts and the law, and President Trump and the attorney general have given us a clear mandate to reduce crime in this country and investigate anything that rises to the level of probable cause," Patel said on " Saturday in America ."

"The FBI and the DOJ went in and collected numerous pieces of evidence that the judge authorized us to collect," Patel later added.

The director said investigators were reviewing a "voluminous" amount of information collected during the search as the probe remains ongoing.

Fox News Digital reached out to Arrington and the DOJ for comment.

