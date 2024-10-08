Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics

Fox News projects Democrats hold onto key seat in battleground Michigan

The race in Michigan is one of a handful that will decide if the Republicans win back the Senate majority

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser , Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Channel Video

Fox News Channel

The Fox News Decision Deck projects that Democrats will hold onto a crucial open Senate seat in battleground Michigan, in a highly competitive and expensive race that drew plenty of national dollars and attention.

Three-term Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin will defeat former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers in the race to succeed Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat who has held the seat for nearly a quarter-century.

The race was one of a handful across the country that could decide whether Republicans win back the Senate majority in the 2024 elections.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST FOX NEWS 2024 ELECTION RESULTS

Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan speaks on stage during the final day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan speaks on stage during the final day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Chip Somodevilla)

Rogers is a one-time FBI special agent who later served as chair of the House Intelligence Committee during his tenure in Congress. A one-time GOP critic of former President Trump who mulled a White House run of his own in 2024, Rogers became a strong supporter of the Republican presidential nominee and won his endorsement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Slotkin also has a national security background. She worked for the CIA and in the Pentagon before winning election to Congress.

GOP Senate nominee in Michigan Mike Rogers is interviewed by Fox News Digital

Former Rep. Mike Rogers, the Republican Senate nominee in Michigan, speaks at a Trump campaign rally headlined by running mate Sen. JD Vance, in Byron Center, Michigan on August 14, 2024 (Fox News - Paul Steinhauser)

With a competitive contest in Michigan, both campaigns, the party committees and outside groups shelled out millions of dollars in the race.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 

More from Politics