Fox News projects Democrats hold onto key seat in battleground Michigan

The Fox News Decision Deck projects that Democrats will hold onto a crucial open Senate seat in battleground Michigan, in a highly competitive and expensive race that drew plenty of national dollars and attention.
Three-term Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin will defeat former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers in the race to succeed Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat who has held the seat for nearly a quarter-century.
The race was one of a handful across the country that could decide whether Republicans win back the Senate majority in the 2024 elections.
Rogers is a one-time FBI special agent who later served as chair of the House Intelligence Committee during his tenure in Congress. A one-time GOP critic of former President Trump who mulled a White House run of his own in 2024, Rogers became a strong supporter of the Republican presidential nominee and won his endorsement.
Slotkin also has a national security background. She worked for the CIA and in the Pentagon before winning election to Congress.
With a competitive contest in Michigan, both campaigns, the party committees and outside groups shelled out millions of dollars in the race.
