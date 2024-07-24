Fox News Politics: 'Useful Idiots' for Iran

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington, D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

- Biden's Cabinet circles around the President as he faces calls to resign…

- Harris skips Netanyahu speech to address Indiana sorority…

- New ad might serve as blueprint for campaigning against Kamala

'Chickens for KFC'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tore into Gaza cease-fire demonstrations across the U.S. and accused Iran of funding those protests during an impassioned address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.

"I have a message for these protesters. When the tyrants of Tehran, who hang gays from cranes and murder women for not covering their hair, are praising, promoting and funding you, you have officially become Iran's useful idiots," Netanyahu said.

"Some of these protesters hold up signs proclaiming gays for Gaza. They might as well hold up signs saying ‘Chickens for KFC.’ These protesters chant ‘From the river to the sea.’ But many don't have a clue what river and what sea they're talking about." …Read more

Netanyahu Visits Washington

BUGGING OUT: Anti-Israel agitators released maggots in Netanyahu's hotel …Read more

'GREATEST ALLY': Netanyahu addresses Congress, to meet Biden as Israelis ponder relationship …Read more

BRING THEM HOME: Families of Americans held by Hamas pin hopes on Netanyahu speech …Read more

VP SNUB: Harris skipping out on Netanyahu speech to address Indiana sorority …Read more

ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTS: Agitators descend on DC ahead of Israeli PM Netanyahu's address to Congress …Read more

DON'T BRUSH OFF BIBI: Top Jewish GOP group criticizes Harris for ‘snubbing’ Netanyahu's speech to Congress …Read more

'SHAMEFUL': Republicans blast VP Harris for 'inexcusable' decision to skip Netanyahu's address to Congress …Read more

White House

'SCANDAL': White House credibility under spotlight after Biden drops out of race …Read more

SHIFTING VIEWS: Harris’ mixed record on Israel enters spotlight during Netanyahu visit …Read more

FALLING IN LINE: Biden's Cabinet doubles down on support for president amid calls to invoke 25th Amendment …Read more

'GRAVE THREAT TO DEMOCRACY': Biden's reported support for SCOTUS term limits poses 'grave threat to democracy': experts …Read more

I Beg Your Pardon

'100%' ODDS: GOP senator scoffs at WH talking point on Hunter Biden pardon chances …Read more

'HUNT'ING FOR PARDON?: Hunter Biden faces questions ahead of president's primetime address …Read more

RALLY CRY: Crowd chants 'lock him up' during first Harris rally …Read more

Trump Assassination Attempt

'LOST SIGHT': Trump rally law enforcement spotted, then lost gunman before shooting: bodycam …Read more

NEW DETAILS: FBI director Wray's 5 revelations about Trump shooters' stash of explosives, weapons …Read more

CHILLING SEARCH HISTORY: FBI director reveals Trump shooter's Google search the day he registered for Butler rally …Read more

SOMETHING TO SAY: Top Dem says Butler officials told him 'we need to talk' more about Secret Service failures …Read more

Capitol Hill

NO FORGIVENESS: GOP bill would punish antisemitic student protesters …Read more

‘WORKED SO HARD’: Rep. Waters was 'angry at first' over Biden drop-out, was told he was staying in …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

'SHE'S GOING TO FIGHT': Harris voters want abortion rights federalized, 'free' public education …Read more

'NEW FRIEND': Vulnerable Dem senator hit with blistering ad tying him to VP Harris on key issue …Read more

'NOTHING TO CHANCE': Trump campaign 'well-positioned to prosecute the case' against Kamala Harris, but leaves 'nothing to chance' …Read more

'MOST LIBERAL NOMINEE EVER': 'Brilliant' new ad praised by conservatives as blueprint on how to beat Kamala Harris …Read more

'FIRED UP': VP Harris draws energetic crowd in first rally as presumptive Democrat nominee …Read more

