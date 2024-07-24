Conservatives praise 'brilliant' swing state GOP ad attacking Harris: 'Here's the blueprint'

Conservatives on social media are praising a blistering ad launched by Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick linking his opponent, Sen. Bob Casey, to the policies of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

"Kamala Harris is inspiring and very capable, the more people get to know her they’re going to be particularly impressed by her ability," a clip of Casey says at the start of the ad released by McCormick on Tuesday.

The ad then goes into a variety of clips of Harris promoting progressive policies and labeling her the "most liberal nominee ever."

In the ad, Kamala is quoted calling for the elimination of the filibuster, banning fracking, decriminalizing illegal immigration, abolishing ICE, defunding the police, mandating a gun buyback program, and other liberal policies.

The ad, which was viewed over 1.5 million times in 24 hours, was quickly praised by conservatives on social media.

"Most comprehensive anti-Harris ad I've seen so far," journalist Mairead Elordi posted on X.

"Wow," American Enterprise Institute fellow and Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen posted on X.

"Attention Republicans," conservative commentator and author Matt Walsh posted on X. "This is how you attack Kamala Harris. Here’s the blueprint."

"The most radical presidential candidate in American history – just listen to her," GOP Sen. Bill Hagerty posted on X . "America would never be the same if even half of these policies were carried out."

"One of the most brutal and effective ads I’ve seen in a while," Trump delegate Christian Ziegler posted on X . "Just play this every moment from now until November on TV. Good work by whomever cut this one."

"This messaging is perfect," Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe posted on X.

"Congrats to Dave McCormick’s team… this is brilliant," 1776 Project PAC Founder Ryan James Girdusky posted on X . "Now get it streaming online and on tv."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Bob Casey for Senate spokesperson Maddy McDaniel said, "David McCormick is desperately trying to avoid answering for his support for a dangerous abortion ban and his record of investing millions in China's largest fentanyl producer while fentanyl trafficked from China kills thousands of Pennsylvanians."

Casey's seat is widely regarded as one of the best chances Republicans have to take back control of the U.S. Senate in November. The Cook Political report ranks the race as "Lean D."