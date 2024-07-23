Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Biden's Cabinet doubles down on support for president amid calls to invoke 25th Amendment

Some lawmakers have questioned Biden's ability to finish his term if he's unable to seek re-election

Brandon Gillespie By Brandon Gillespie Fox News
Published
Members of President Biden's Cabinet are doubling down on their support for the president amid calls for them to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove him from office.

The shoring up of their support comes as Biden continues to face pressure over his health as well as his decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race, which prompted mounting concern from lawmakers questioning his ability to serve the remainder of his term if he is unable to seek re-election.

"Secretary Yellen disagrees with those calls," a spokesperson for Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, while also pointing to recent comments she made during a House hearing in which she refused to comment in detail on her private meetings with Biden.

GOP SENATOR DEMANDS CABINET INVOKE 25TH AMENDMENT AGAINST BIDEN AFTER SUSPENDING HIS RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN

Biden Cabinet

From left, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra (Getty Images)

"The president is extremely effective in the meetings that I've been in with him. That includes many international meetings that are multihour," Yellen said at the time.

Representatives for Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm also said their bosses did not agree with the calls for Biden to step down or be removed from office.

Granholm's spokesperson pointed Fox to comments the secretary made last month pushing back on a report that Biden was mentally "slipping."

HARRIS REPEATS DEBUNKED CLAIM TRUMP WANTS TO ‘BAN’ ABORTION DURING FIRST CAMPAIGN RALLY SINCE BIDEN QUIT RACE

Joe Biden with sunglasses on after dropping out of the 2024 election

President Biden walks toward Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on July 23, 2024. (REUTERS/Ken Cedeno)

"The president is utterly on his game," Granholm told Fox at the time. "He is the wisest, most knowledgeable person in the room. He asks the toughest questions and has the keenest insights on the complex questions brought to him. He is sharp, thoughtful and wise."

A spokesperson for Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack pointed Fox to comments the secretary made this month defending Biden's ability to perform the job of president.

"You're d--n right he's capable," Vilsack told Agri-Pulse, an agriculture-focused news site.

RNC DELEGATES IN MILWAUKEE REVEALED WHAT SHOULD HAPPEN WITH BIDEN OUT OF THE RACE: ‘IT DOESN’T MATTER'

Kamala Harris

Vice President Harris speaks at West Allis Central High School during her first campaign rally in Milwaukee on July 23, 2024. (KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to multiple other members of Biden's Cabinet but did not receive responses.

Biden announced on Sunday that he would suspend his re-election campaign and would instead endorse Vice President Harris for the Democrat nomination after facing weeks of pressure from within his own party to drop out of the race.

The pressure mounted after his poor performance at the first presidential debate in June, where he was seen speaking with a raspy voice and jumbling up his words.

Harris' office said Tuesday morning that she believes Biden is currently capable of serving as president.

"As the vice president has said many times before, the nation is lucky to have President Biden leading our nation," Ernesto Apreza, press secretary to the vice president, told Fox.

Fox News' Aubrie Spady and Matt Richter contributed to this report.

