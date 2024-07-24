Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Vulnerable Dem senator hit with immigration ad tying his policies to his 'new friend' Kamala Harris

The Cook Political Report ranks the Ohio Senate race as a 'toss up'

GOP challenger calls on Ohio Dem Sherrod Brown to fess up with what he knew about Bidens condition Video

GOP challenger calls on Ohio Dem Sherrod Brown to fess up with what he knew about Bidens condition

GOP Senate Candidate Bernie Moreno says Sen. Sherrod Brown knew of President Bidens mental condition.

FIRST ON FOX: Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, considered one of the most vulnerable senators facing re-election, was hit with a new ad from his opponent tying him to presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris.

"I love Sen. Kamala Harris for so many reasons," a clip of Brown says in the introduction to the new ad released Wednesday from Ohio GOP Senate candidate Bernie Moreno. 

"Sherrod Brown has found a new friend," the ad’s narrator states. "And just like his old friend, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris doesn’t care about the border crisis."

The ad then plays a clip of Harris saying, "We have a secure border."

VULNERABLE DEM SENATOR BLASTED OVER VOTING RECORD AFTER AD TOUTS STRENGTH ON IMMIGRATION: 'WON'T BE FOOLED''

Kamala Brown

Sen. Sherrod Brown endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president after calling on President Biden to drop out.

"Sherrod Brown agrees," the ad narrator says before a clip shows Brown saying, "The border is not an emergency."

The ad goes on to highlight Brown voting with Harris and Biden 99% of the time.

"Sherrod Brown and Kamala Harris, new friends, same old radical agenda," the ad says in closing.

'HUGE PROBLEM': VULNERABLE DEM SENATOR RIPPED AFTER INTERVIEW RESURFACES TOUTING SIMILARITY WITH BIDEN

Kamala Harris speech

Vice President Kamala Harris gives a speech at the annual Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies Legislative Leadership summit. (C-Span)

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Moreno Communications Director Reagan McCarthy said, "Kamala Harris would be even more radical than Joe Biden, and Sherrod Brown supports her 100%."

"As ‘border czar,’ Harris has overseen the worst border invasion in history, and Brown helped her implement the most liberal agenda in American history. In November, Ohioans will reject Harris and retire Brown."

Bernie Moreno speaks on Day 2 of the Republican National Convention

U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno (R-OH) speaks on Day 2 of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on July 16, 2024. (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon)

Fox News Digital reached out to the Brown campaign for comment but did not receive a response.

The race between Moreno and Brown is expected to be a close one as Republicans view it as one of their strongest opportunities to take back control of the Senate in November in a state that Trump won by 8 points in 2020. 

The Cook Political report ranks the race as a "toss up."

Brown endorsed Harris for president after he had called for President Biden to drop out of the presidential race and has joined the list of vulnerable Democratic senators who are facing ads from their opponents tying them to Harris' policies.

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania GOP Sen. candidate Dave McCormick released an ad highlighting the praise that Democratic Sen. Bob Casey gave Harris before it outlines a variety of her policies that the ad says makes her the "most liberal nominee in U.S. history."

