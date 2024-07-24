Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Hunter Biden faces questions ahead of president's primetime address: 'It's all good, man'

Hunter Biden was spotted at Reagan National Airport on Tuesday

By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
The president's son flew from California to DC as President Biden returns to the White House for the first time since rescinding the nomination for president. (Credit: Backgrid)

EXCLUSIVE: President Biden's son Hunter was spotted arriving at the Reagan National Airport right outside Washington, D.C. on Tuesday night where he briefly answered questions about his father's health.

"Great," the president's son said when asked to comment on his health just days after bowing out of the presidential race amid concerns from members of his own party about his ability to serve out another term.

"How are you feeling now that he has stepped down," Biden is asked as he walks into the airport parking garage.

"It's all good, man," Hunter responds.

Hunter Biden arrives at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. The son of president flew in from California as Joe Biden returns to the White House for the first time since rescinding the Democratic Party nomination for President.

Hunter's arrival in the nation's capital from Santa Monica around 9 p.m. on Tuesday comes after Fox News Digital reported he was out and about in Los Angeles last week while his father remained hunkered down on the other side of the country, battling to save his legacy and fending off reports that he would soon step down.

Hunter Biden started sitting in on meetings between his father and close staff at the White House just a week after the debate, with one White House source telling NBC at the time that the sudden presence caused confusion and prompted many to ask, "What the hell is happening?" 

Biden appeared to rely on his son not only in those meetings, but on phone calls as well, sources had reported. 

Hunter Biden gets off plane with president

President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, step off Air Force One, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The White House told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that the president stands by his previous pledge not to pardon Hunter who was convicted last month on federal gun charges. 

Critics aren't so sure and several Republicans have speculated the president will indeed pardon his son now that re-election is off the table. 

Hunter Biden arrives at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. The son of president flew in from California as Joe Biden returns to the White House for the first time since rescinding the Democratic Party nomination for President.

"I'm going to place the odds that Joe Biden pardons Hunter Biden at 100%. Hunter Biden will get a pardon as a result of this decision," Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz said during his podcast, "Verdict with Ted Cruz," on Monday.

Fox News Digital's Peter Aitken contributed to this report

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

