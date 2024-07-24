Expand / Collapse search
Trump shooter made chilling Google search on day he registered for Butler rally

Crooks searched for information about JFK's assassination

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
New bodycam footage shows Secret Service was warned prior to Trump assassination attempt

New bodycam footage shows Secret Service was warned prior to Trump assassination attempt

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., on security failures during the Trump assassination attempt and the possibility of a Kamala Harris presidency.

Thomas Matthew Crooks searched Google regarding the assassination of President Kennedy on the day he registered to attend former President Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

FBI Director Christopher Wray revealed that detail during testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

"Somewhere around July 6 or so, [Crooks] became very focused on former President Trump and this rally," Wray told lawmakers. 

"One of the things that I can share here today that has not been shared yet is that we've just in the last couple days found analysis of a laptop that the investigation ties to the shooter, [which] reveals that on July 6, he did a Google search for, quote, how far away was Oswald from Kennedy? That's a search that obviously is significant in terms of his state of mind," he added.

SENATOR POINTS TO ‘MISTAKE’ SECRET SERVICE MADE IN BLAME GAME OVER SWEEPING BUILIDNG WHERE TRUMP SHOOTER WAS

Wray speaks to Senate subcommittee

According to FBI Director Christopher Wray, Thomas Matthew Crooks searched Google regarding the assassination of JFK on the day he registered to attend the Trump rally in Pennsylvania. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

"That is the same day that it appears that he registered for the Butler rally," Wray clarified.

Wray's testimony is the third time in as many days that Congress has held a hearing regarding the investigation into the attempted assassination of Trump.

SECRET SERVICE EQUITY DIRECTOR SAYS DEI AGENDA IS A ‘MISSION IMPERATIVE,’ THE ‘ULTIMATE GOAL’

Former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle delivered testimony before the House Oversight Committee on Monday, and she resigned soon after. The House Homeland Security Committee heard testimony from Pennsylvania State Police on Tuesday, followed by Wray's hearing on Wednesday.

Thomas-matthew-crooks

Thomas Matthew Crooks is pictured in front of the Butler Fairgrounds in the aftermath of the attempted assassination of former President Trump on July 14, 2024, in Pennsylvania. (Bethel Park School District/Getty Images)

Several lawmakers traveled to Butler earlier this week to view the scene firsthand. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., recorded himself on Monday climbing the roof from where Crooks fired on Trump and expressed astonishment that the Secret Service did not secure it.

PROFILER SAYS TRUMP SHOOTER, THOMAS MATTHEW CROOKS, LIKELY NOT POLITICALLY MOTIVATED, WAS ‘ORGANIZED THINKER’

"And so what really bothers me, and the reason I got up on the roof – I'm 70 – was for the director to say, ‘Well, the steepness of the roof won't allow Secret Service agents to be up there.’ That was the final straw for me," he said.

The Butler Farm Show, site of a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump

The Butler Farm Show, site of a campaign rally for former President Trump, is seen on Monday, July 15, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump was wounded on July 13. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

"I could run around on that roof all day long," Giminez added.

Cheatle had previously said the "sloped roof" had prevented Secret Service agents from being stationed on the building.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.