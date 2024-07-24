Palestinian protesters release maggots, crickets in Watergate Hotel in protest of Netanyahu visit

Anti-Israel agitators are reportedly behind the release of larvae in a famous D.C. hotel to protest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trip to the nation's capital.

Netanyahu traveled to D.C. to meet with lawmakers and deliver a joint session address to Congress on Wednesday. Anti-Israel agitators have gathered throughout Washington D.C. to protest his trip, targeting the Watergate Hotel where he is reportedly staying during the visit.

A video filmed within the hotel shows maggots and crickets released in various common spaces, with one shot showing a table full of mealworms while the Israeli and American flags stood in the background.

"Palestine protestors manufactured chaos at the Watergate Hotel last night so that Netanyahu, Israeli Mossad agents, and the Secret Service had no peace as they continue to terrorize our people," the Palestinian Youth Movement's DMV chapter posted on their social media, alongside the video.

REPUBLICANS SLAM HARRIS FOR OPTING OUT OF NETANYAHU ADDRESS IN FAVOR OF SORORITY SPEECH: ‘SHAMEFUL’

"There will be no rest before Netanyahu and Congress disgrace themselves in front of the world for failing to achieve any of their military and political objectives," the group posted.

ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS DESCEND ON DC AHEAD OF ISRAELI PM NETANYAHU'S ADDRESS TO CONGRESS



The SYM chapter wrote that "there will be no peace, there will be no rest, until the war criminal’s arrest."

Photos show protesters also gathered outside the Watergate Hotel, where fences were put in place in anticipation of Netanyahu's visit.

Protests broke out Tuesday afternoon on Capitol Hill ahead of Netanyahu's speech, resulting in the arrest of about 200 anti-Israel agitators.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

More than 1,000 protesters gathered Wednesday morning on Pennsylvania Avenue near the Capitol building, according to the Associated Press.