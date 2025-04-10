Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump announces picks for ambassadorships to combat antisemitism and promote religious freedom

Yehuda Kaploun, a prominent businessman and longtime confidant of Trump, was nominated to serve as the US special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism

President Donald Trump announced a handful of nominations and appointments Thursday, including a position to combat antisemitism. 

Trump selected Yehuda Kaploun, a prominent Miami-based businessman and longtime confidant of the president, to serve as the U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism as an ambassador-at-large.

"Yehuda is a successful businessman, and staunch advocate for the Jewish Faith and the Rights of his people to live and worship free from persecution," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "With Anti-Semitism dangerously on the rise, Yehuda will be the strongest Representative for Americans and Jews across the Globe, and promote PEACE. Congratulations Yehuda!"

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT QUESTIONED FORMER COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT OVER CAMPUS ANTISEMITISM

Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun

President Donald Trump and Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun light a candle during an Oct. 7 remembrance event at the Trump National Doral Golf Club in Doral, Fla. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C., has been nominated as the U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.

Walker, a former pastor, "will work incredibly hard to expose Human Rights Violations, champion Faith, and help us secure Life Saving Results," Trump wrote. 

In a post on X, Walker thanked Trump, saying, "I'm open-eyed to the bad actors and regions committing these atrocities against people of faith."

IVY LEAGUE ANTI-ISRAEL RINGLEADER MAHMOUD KHALIL DENIES ALLEGATIONS AS JUDGE AWAITS DEPORTATION EVIDENCE

Former US Congressman Mark Walker

Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C., speaks at a "Make America Great Again" rally in Greensboro, N.C., in 2020. (Grant Baldwin/AFP via Getty Images)

"Religious expression is the foundation of human rights and, whether it's a college campus in New York or Sub-Saharan Africa, I'll be relentless in fighting for those targeted who dare to live out their faith," he wrote. "I'm grateful to my beautiful wife and family for their support. May God provide the path and may we have the courage to follow."

William "Billy" Marshall III, the commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, will serve as the next director of the Bureau of Prisons, Trump said. 

"Billy is a Strong Advocate for LAW AND ORDER. He understands the struggles of our prisons better than anyone, and will help fix our broken Criminal Justice System. Congratulations Billy, you will inspire us all," Trump wrote.

