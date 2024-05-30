Fox News Politics: Trump Guilty!

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

Trump found guilty on all counts

The jury in New York v. Trump found former President Trump guilty of charges brought against him by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged former President Donald Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Each count carries a maximum prison sentence of 4 years.

Check the Fox News trial blog here for the latest updates

Biden campaign immediately begins fundraising push...

Trump to be sentenced days before GOP convention...

Will Trump trial verdict make a difference to voters in his election rematch with Biden?

Manhattan DA, who brought Trump case, takes victory lap after verdict: ‘I did my job’

What happens after former president’s NY conviction? Experts break it down

White House

'PLAYING POLITICS?': Buttigieg's latest climate change comments cause outcry …Read more

SETTING THE BAR: Biden makes Supreme Court pledge to Black voters …Read more

'DOESN'T WORK THIS TIME': Biden's past comes back to haunt him after FLOTUS praises his 'calm' demeanor …Read more

STRZOK A DEAL: Former 'FBI lovebirds' reach settlement over disparaging anti-Trump texts …Read more

Capitol Hill

SUPREME COURT SHAKEDOWN: Dem representative details ways to force SCOTUS recusal …Read more

ISRAEL AT WAR: Israeli PM Netanyahu to address U.S. Congress in a matter of weeks …Read more

'BEYOND ALARMING': Jewish leaders demand House Dem fire top aide for praising 'most vile' antisemite …Read more

'NOT AMBIGUITY': Lawmaker shreds Biden’s lack of ‘moral clarity’ on Taiwan …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

STAR POWER: Wary celebrities wonder if endorsing Biden 'worth it' in polarized climate …Read more

NOT HAPPY: Biden aide scolds MSNBC, CNN for covering Trump trial over campaign rally …Read more

'DON'T WANT TO HEAR IT': 'The View' host dismisses possibility of Black men voting for Trump …Read more

SUPPORTERS RALLY: Supporters rally around Trump outside NYC courthouse: Biden 'ain't for' Black America …Read more

BIDEN'S POLLING PROBLEMS: Biden's support is faltering among this key voting bloc in the Democrat's base …Read more

Across America

'OUT OF CONTROL': State punishes Christian foster parents over transgender issue …Read more

HOT WAR: This is how a Chinese invasion of Taiwan could lead to US-Beijing war …Read more

NRA AT COURT: Supreme Court rules in favor of NRA in key First Amendment case …Read more

'UNCONSTITUTIONAL': Texas Republican takes aim at Biden's 'attack' on Americans' gun rights …Read more

NEW RULES: New Louisiana law criminalizes approaching police after being ordered to stay back …Read more

14 MONTHS: Imprisoned reporter Evan Gershkovich hits another grim milestone in Russia …Read more

Subscribe now to get Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.