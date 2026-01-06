Pelosi heir-apparent calls Trump’s Venezuela move a ‘lawless coup,’ urges impeachment, slams Netanyahu

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A San Francisco Democrat demanded the impeachment of President Donald Trump , accusing him of carrying out a "coup" against Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro.

California state Sen. Scott Wiener, seen as the likely congressional successor to Rep. Nancy Pelosi, also took a swipe at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu .

Wiener has frequently drawn national attention for his progressive positions, including his legislation signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom designating California as a "refuge" for transgender children and remarks at a San Francisco Pride Month event referring to California children as "our kids."

In a lengthy public statement following the Trump administration’s arrest and extradition of Maduro to New York, Wiener said the move shows the president only cares about "enriching his public donors" and "cares nothing for the human or economic cost of conquering another country."

"This lawless coup is an invitation for China to invade Taiwan, for Russia to escalate its conquest in Ukraine, and for Netanyahu to expand the destruction of Gaza and annex the West Bank," said Wiener, who originally hails from South Jersey.

He suggested that the Maduro operation was meant to distract from purportedly slumping poll numbers, the release of Jeffrey Epstein-related documents, and to essentially seize another country’s oil reserves.

"Trump is a total failure," Wiener said. "By engaging in this reckless act, Trump is also making the entire world less safe ... Trump is making clear yet again that, under this regime, there are no rules, there are no laws, there are no norms – there is only whatever Trump thinks is best for himself and his cronies at a given moment in time."

In response, the White House said the administration's actions against Maduro were "lawfully executed" and included a federal arrest warrant."

"While Democrats take twisted stands in support of indicted drug smugglers, President Trump will always stand with victims and families who can finally receive closure thanks to this historic action," White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said.

Supporters of the operation have pushed back on claims of "regime change" – an accusation Wiener also made – pointing to actions by Maduro-aligned courts that barred top opposition leader María Corina Machado from running, even as publicly reported results indicated her proxy, Edmundo González Urrutia, won the vote.

"Trump’s illegal invasion of Venezuela isn’t about drugs, and it isn’t about helping the people of Venezuela or restoring Venezuelan democracy," Wiener added. "Yes, Maduro is awful, but that’s not what the invasion is about. It’s all about oil and Trump’s collapsing support at home."

Around the country, a handful of other Democrats referenced impeachment or impeachable offenses, but did not go as far as Wiener in demanding such proceedings.

Rep. April McClain-Delaney, D-Md., who represents otherwise conservative "Mountain Maryland" in the state’s panhandle, said Monday that Democrats should "imminently consider impeachment proceedings," according to TIME.

McClain-Delaney said Trump acted without constitutionally-prescribed congressional authorization and wrongly voiced "intention to ‘run’ the country."

One frequent Trump foil, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., cited in a statement that she has called for Trump’s impeachment in the past; blaming Republicans for letting the president "escape accountability."

"Today, many Democrats have understandably questioned whether impeachment is possible again under the current political reality. I am reconsidering that view," Waters said.

"What we are witnessing is an unprecedented escalation of an unlawful invasion, the detention of foreign leaders, and a president openly asserting power far beyond what the Constitution allows," she said, while appearing to agree with Trump that Maduro was involved in drug trafficking and "collaborat[ion] with… terrorists."

Wiener's upcoming primary is considered the deciding election in the D+36 district, while a handful of other lesser-known candidates have reportedly either filed FEC paperwork or declared their candidacy, including San Francisco Councilwoman Connie Chan.