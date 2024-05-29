Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

'History of anger problems': Jill Biden mocked for hyping president as 'calm' and 'steady'

'Does anything feel calm?' one commentator asked

By Andrew Mark Miller , Adam Shaw Fox News
Published
Jill Biden pressed on President Biden's bad poll numbers during The View Video

First Lady Jill Biden was pressed on her husband’s poor poll numbers on Wednesday during an interview on "The View."

First lady Jill Biden was blasted on social media on Wednesday after she said during an interview that President Biden is "calm" and "steady" compared to former President Trump, who represents "chaos."

"We have a choice, this is what I’m out there saying. We have a choice we can have my husband who is calm, and steady and strong and has character and integrity or we have the other choice, which is chaotic," Biden told "Good Morning America" on Wednesday. "We have to decide. Democracy or chaos."

The comment drew immediate criticism on social media from conservatives skeptical of the portrayal of Biden as "calm" and "steady."

"This doesn't work this time. Does anything feel calm?" conservative commentator Stephen L. Miller posted on X.

JESSE WATTERS: BIDEN IS AN ANGRY RECLUSE OBSESSED WITH HIS LEGACY

Jill Joe Biden

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden.

"Narrator: He's incredibly weak, has a history of anger problems, and has so little integrity that he can't give a simple speech without telling multiple, already-debunked lies," Red State writer Bonchie posted on X.

Biden has often been criticized for seemingly losing his cool in recent years. In 2019, he appeared to call an Iowa man "fat," and a "damn liar." He later denied calling him fat, claiming he was saying "facts" instead.

Since becoming president, there have been multiple reports of him being prone to angry outbursts at staff and others when not in the public eye. A report last year detailed how he had referred to former President Trump as a "f---ing a--hole" and a "sick f---"

An Axios report detailed how Biden has such a temper that aides try not to meet him alone, in fear of facing his wrath. His admonitions reportedly include ""Godd--- it, how the f--- don't you know this?!," "Don't f----ing bulls--- me!" and "Get the f--- out of here!"

"No one is safe," one administration official told the outlet.

Biden's tactics generally came in the form of "angry interrogations" until it became apparent to others in the room that they did not know the answer to a question. It allegedly became so routine that staff named it "stump the chump."

In March, the White House pushed back against an NBC News report that said Biden is growing anxious and angry about his re-election bid.

"There's a report that when President Biden was told his handling of the war between Israel and Hamas was starting to affect his poll numbers, the quote is he began to shout and swear. So when he does that, is he shouting and swearing about Netanyahu or about Hamas or about his poll numbers?" Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

"This is the ‘when did you stop beating your spouse’ question because I don't think he ever did that," Sullivan responded. 

BIDEN BECOMING INCREASINGLY FRUSTRATED AND WORRIED OVER RE-ELECTION EFFORTS: REPORT

First Lady Jill Biden

First lady Jill Biden. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Human Rights Campaign)

"Excuse me?" Doocy interjected, before Sullivan continued. 

"Well you use that as the premise of your question, which is when he does that. He – I've never seen him do that shout or swear in response to that. So from my perspective, that particular report is not correct," Sullivan said. 

Biden's anger was on display in February when he reacted to a special counsel report about his mishandling of classified documents. He called some assertions "plain wrong."

"There’s even reference that I don’t remember when my son died. How the hell dare he raise that? Frankly, when I was asked the question, I thought to myself it wasn’t any of their damned business," he said.

"I am well-meaning, and I’m an elderly man and I know what the hell I’m doing," he said.

Joe Biden finger pointing

A new poll shows President Biden with just a 41% approval rating. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

He also was not keen on some questions from reporters. "My memory is so bad, I let you speak," he snapped at Doocy.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

